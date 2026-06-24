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WKN: 3084 | ISIN: DE00000TUEV1 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 10:42 Uhr
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Tongwei Solar Receives TÜV Rheinland Global Strategic Partner Award, Advancing Global PV Value through TNC Cell Technologies

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Intersolar Europe 2026, Tongwei Solar received the Global Strategic Partner Award from TÜV Rheinland and showcased its TNC 1.0, TNC 2.0 and TNC 3.0 high-efficiency solar cell portfolio. The recognition reflects international acknowledgment of Tongwei Solar's product quality, technological capabilities and global collaboration strength, while highlighting its integrated capabilities spanning cell innovation, large-scale manufacturing and downstream module value creation.

During Intersolar Europe 2026, TÜV Rheinland presented Tongwei Solar with the Global Strategic Partner Award, recognizing the company's strengths in product quality, technological capabilities and global collaboration.

Addressing global customer demand for higher power output, stronger bifacial performance and long-term reliability, Tongwei Solar showcased its TNC 1.0 through TNC 3.0 high-efficiency cell portfolio. The TNC 3.0 multi-cut cell integrates TPE, multi-cut and Poly Tech technologies, enabling module power gains of more than 10 W, a five-percentage-point increase in bifaciality and conversion efficiency exceeding 26.3%. These improvements provide greater flexibility for module design while enhancing system-level energy yield and customer value.

Tongwei Solar currently has more than 150 GW of N-type high-efficiency cell production capacity and cumulative cell shipments exceeding 400 GW, ranking first globally in solar cell shipments for nine consecutive years. Supported by intelligent manufacturing, cell-level traceability and full-process quality control, the company continues to strengthen product consistency, reliability and large-scale delivery capabilities, providing global customers with efficient, stable and scalable solar cell solutions.

For more information, please visit:
High-efficiency Cells - Tongwei Co., Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999556/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tongwei-solar-receives-tuv-rheinland-global-strategic-partner-award-advancing-global-pv-value-through-tnc-cell-technologies-302809042.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.