Das Instrument 61Z1 CH0312309682 ZUEBLIN IMMO.H.NAM.SF22,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2026The instrument 61Z1 CH0312309682 ZUEBLIN IMMO.H.NAM.SF22,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2026Das Instrument F9Q US29415C1018 EOS ENERGY ENTERPR.CL.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2026The instrument F9Q US29415C1018 EOS ENERGY ENTERPR.CL.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2026Das Instrument 4W00 AU0000341232 SOMERSET MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2026The instrument 4W00 AU0000341232 SOMERSET MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2026Das Instrument 9TE SE0006994448 SPECTRUMONE AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2026The instrument 9TE SE0006994448 SPECTRUMONE AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2026Das Instrument OWX CH0019396990 YPSOMED HLDG SF 14,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2026The instrument OWX CH0019396990 YPSOMED HLDG SF 14,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2026Das Instrument ET8 CA22112H1010 COSCIENS BIOPHARMA CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2026The instrument ET8 CA22112H1010 COSCIENS BIOPHARMA CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2026Das Instrument YSZ BMG2164J1099 YOUZAN TECHNOLOGY HD-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2026The instrument YSZ BMG2164J1099 YOUZAN TECHNOLOGY HD-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2026