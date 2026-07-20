KAWASAKI, Japan, July 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has begun exploring business opportunities in the field of physical AI with leading robotics companies FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. This initiative aims to promote the development of a collaborative control platform that ensures sovereignty by bridging the digital and physical worlds and integrating NVIDIA's open physical AI technologies. By accelerating the societal implementation of physical AI across various industrial sectors-including manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare-Fujitsu seeks to realize a society where humans and robots coexist and collaborate, and strengthen Japan's industrial competitiveness.BackgroundIn recent years, various industrial sectors-particularly manufacturing-have faced growing challenges such as labor shortages due to Japan's declining birthrate and aging population, a decline in the number of skilled technicians, and intensifying global competition. To resolve these challenges and achieve sustainable growth, the promotion of digital transformation (DX) is essential. In particular, expectations are rising for physical AI, where AI recognizes and analyzes real-world information and executes it as physical actions.Physical AI enables the automation of tasks, improved productivity, stable quality, and the creation of new services by allowing robots and various pieces of equipment to assess situations and autonomously determine and execute optimal actions. However, realizing this requires advanced robot control technology and an AI infrastructure that leverages high-quality on-site data, as well as a collaborative control platform that integrates these elements to bridge the digital and physical worlds. Yet, there are limits to what a single company can achieve in terms of development and widespread adoption.Given this situation, as a technology company, Fujitsu will promote the societal implementation of physical AI through collaboration with leading robotics companies-FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries-while simultaneously working to standardize and open up the collaborative control platform.Overview1. Social implementation utilizing physical AIThese explorations will cover the social implementation of physical AI in the following industrial sectors with plans to expand into other sectors in the future in place.- Factory solutions: By optimizing the planning of overall factory production activities-taking into account factors affecting production fluctuations and on-site conditions-and enabling autonomous on-site adaptation, Fujitsu will help the manufacturing industry achieve further productivity gains and flexibility.- Solutions for retail and logistics: By automating material handling operations based on logistics plans that incorporate real-time sales and inventory data, Fujitsu will achieve labor-saving and automation in logistics.- Healthcare solutions: Based on optimized plans triggered by instructions from hospital operational systems, robots autonomously execute tasks to automate the in-hospital transport of pharmaceuticals and specimens, as well as outpatient reception and guidance services.2. Promoting the standardization and openness of a sovereign collaborative control infrastructure by bridging the digital and physical worldsFujitsu will develop software platforms and hardware interfaces that serve as a common foundation for physical AI by first gaining a deep understanding the cutting-edge technologies-such as AI, robotics, control systems, simulation, and data analysis-held by each company. These technologies will facilitate collaboration among various robots and equipment, and help to realize more advanced autonomous control systems. At the same time, as the scope of robot applications expands and collaboration with other equipment increases, risks such as cyberattacks, system-wide downtime or malfunctions, and leaks of confidential information also rise. Therefore, Fujitsu will develop a sovereign collaborative control infrastructure which will be provided as an open platform for participating companies and research institutions, thereby promoting the implementation of physical AI across the entire industry.Collaboration with NVIDIAThrough this initiative, Fujitsu will lead business discussions with the companies and leverage the AI, world model, simulation, and robotics technologies underpinning NVIDIA's physical AI platform. By doing so, it will further enhance the sovereign collaborative control platform and accelerate the social implementation of physical AI in industrial domains.- Fujitsu will leverage the NVIDIA Cosmos global foundation model in its socio-physical simulations to enhance its ability to understand and predict events in real-world environments. Furthermore, it will accelerate the development and real-world implementation of physical AI solutions across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.- Fujitsu will leverage libraries such as NVIDIA Omniverse, the NVIDIA Isaac open platform, and the Newton physics engine to streamline Sim2Real as well as robot learning, verification, and optimization.Future PlansStarting with business discussions with these companies, Fujitsu will formulate a roadmap for concrete technology development and business expansion. As the robotics market expands, Fujitsu is confident that establishing a framework to provide an AI infrastructure-leveraging Japan's world-class robot control technology and high-quality on-site data-will be a crucial step toward Japan leading the global robotics market. Through the societal implementation of physical AI, Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of a safe and prosperous society where humans and robots coexist and collaborate, as well as to the strengthening of Japan's industrial competitiveness.Executive CommentsKenji Yamaguchi, Representative Director, President and CEO, FANUC CORPORATION comments:"This collaboration marks an important step toward significantly advancing and accelerating the real-world deployment of Physical AI powered by robotics. We have already begun practical utilization of Physical AI systems based on open platforms. Our key objective is to bring unprecedented "AI systems that are flexible and that can be utilized by users of all skill levels" to the shop floor in a timely manner. By combining your company's autonomous AI platform which integrates Fujitsu's Takane LLM and NVIDIA technologies with FANUC robots featuring advanced AI capabilities and support for open platforms such as ROS 2 and Python, we aim to address critical challenges such as labor shortages. Through this collaboration and by leveraging the AI technologies of NVIDIA, a strategic partner of both companies, we will strive to create a society in which people and robots coexist and collaborate seamlessly, strengthen industrial competitiveness, create new value, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society."Masahiro Ogawa, Vice Chairman, Executive Officer, YASKAWA Electric Corporation comments:"It has been about 10 years since Yaskawa Electric proposed the solution concept "i3-Mechatronics" in 2017, aimed at realizing a new industrial automation revolution based on the fusion of mechatronics and data utilization. During this time, technologies such as AI and GPUs have evolved significantly, and the expansion of automation through data utilization-a goal we have championed-continues to advance. Our company rapidly brought the MOTOMAN NEXT-an autonomous AI robot equipped with NVIDIA GPUs as standard-to market. Furthermore, by advancing ROS 2 compatibility and leveraging robots as open platforms, we are working to implement physical AI in society, as outlined in our mid-term management plan. We believe that strengthening our relationships with various partners is essential to realizing this vision and further expanding the scope of automation. We have high hopes that this initiative will enable us to accelerate the societal implementation of physical AI together with all of you."Yasuhiko Hashimoto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. comments:"We have high expectations that this collaboration will generate significant synergies between our companies and accelerate the social implementation of Physical AI. Today, the healthcare and nursing care sectors face serious challenges, including ageing populations and labor shortages. Addressing these issues through the creation of new solutions leveraging robotics and AI is an urgent priority.Kawasaki Heavy Industries possesses robotics technologies that are widely utilized across a broad range of industries, as well as extensive operational data and expertise accumulated over many years. By combining these strengths with Fujitsu's advanced IT capabilities and digital platforms, we are confident that we can realize a hospital one-stop solution that safely and efficiently connects every stage of the patient journey-from hospital admission and consultation to treatment, surgery, and post-operative care-thereby helping to address critical healthcare challenges.Through this partnership with Fujitsu, we aim not only to advance technology development but also to co-create solutions that take root in real-world settings and contribute to improving the quality of healthcare. Together, we will deliver new value to the global healthcare and nursing care sectors."Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA comments:"Physical AI is the next industrial revolution - and it will be made in Japan. Fujitsu, FANUC, YASKAWA and Kawasaki are the companies that taught the world how to manufacture. Together with NVIDIA's full-stack physical AI platform, they will teach the world's machines to think, move and work alongside people - across factories, hospitals and cities. Japan invented modern industry. With AI, Japan will define its next era."Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO of Fujitsu Limited comments:"We are happy to begin exploring business opportunities together with leading robotics companies FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries-companies that are leading the global robotics industry. By bringing together the world-class robot control technologies developed by these companies with Fujitsu's digital technologies and highly reliable computing capabilities, we aim to create a new social infrastructure in which people and robots work collaboratively across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.In addition, by leveraging NVIDIA's advanced Physical AI technologies, we will synthesize a collaborative control platform that seamlessly connects business applications with robotic control technologies and expand its deployment globally. Through the vertical integration of robots and business applications, we can increase the autonomy of robotic decision-making and movement, enabling dramatic productivity improvements across a variety of operational environments.Building on the launch of this initiative, we will accelerate the social implementation of Physical AI, contributing to the realization of a safe and sustainable society while strengthening industrial competitiveness."Press Conference MaterialsHeld on July 16, 2026Announcement regarding the start of exploring physical AI development and implementation across industries.https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2026/07/16-01/news-20260716-01a-en.pdf?rev=f88e7f299b0e4018b35781958267e456&hash=0012FD6C1371A35E234D29535C8D10E1https://www.youtube.com/embed/f0ceAAdO6LwAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.