P&G, Nestlé, Mars, AstraZeneca, ITC and Bekaert win OMP Supply Chain Awards

Awards recognize supply chain innovation, long-term partnership, and community engagement at OMP conferences in Singapore and Shanghai

ANTWERPEN, BE / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / OMP, a leader in AI-powered supply chain solutions, recently honored six global brands at its conferences held earlier this month in Singapore and Shanghai. The recognized companies - Procter & Gamble (P&G), Nestlé, Mars, AstraZeneca, ITC, and Bekaert - were celebrated for driving decision velocity, co-innovation, and impactful business results.

Supply Chain Innovation & Excellence Award: Nestlé and Bekaert

Nestlé, one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, and Bekaert, a global market and technology leader in material science of steel wire transformation and coating technologies, received OMP's Supply Chain Innovation & Excellence award for their breadth of deployment and depth of co-innovation.

Nestlé aligns its supply network at the strategic, tactical, and operational levels on OMP's Unison Planning platform, connecting forecasting, planning, and replenishment end-to-end. As more routine work becomes touchless, planners can focus on the decisions that drive the business, and Nestlé continues to roll out best practices throughout the organization.

aligns its supply network at the strategic, tactical, and operational levels on OMP's Unison Planning platform, connecting forecasting, planning, and replenishment end-to-end. As more routine work becomes touchless, planners can focus on the decisions that drive the business, and Nestlé continues to roll out best practices throughout the organization. Bekaert integrated scenario planning directly into its S&OP, shifting teams from reactive firefighting to proactive, value-driven conversations. In its green hydrogen business, what-if modeling protects mid- and long-term strategic control. Furthermore, planners use Unison Companion, OMP's generative AI assistant, to generate tables, compare scenarios, and retrieve information in natural language.

"This award recognizes the ongoing transformation of our end-to-end supply chain planning," says Bo Yang, Senior Manager, Global Supply Chain Process Management at Bekaert Rubber Reinforcement. "We've moved from manual Excel calculations and individual experience to standardized planning on OMP's Unison Planning platform. Our decisions are now backed by data, and our planning accuracy has improved significantly."

Long-Term Partnership Award: P&G and AstraZeneca

P&G, with operations in approximately 70 countries, joins global biopharma leader AstraZeneca in accepting the award for proving that value compounds the longer the partnership runs.

P&G celebrates 27 years of partnership with OMP dating back to 1999, and operates a planning network spanning more than 100 manufacturing sites and 200 distribution centers. The company has consolidated overlapping planning processes, with the majority of planning now handled touchlessly.

"Receiving OMP's Long-Term Partnership Award reflects years of trust and teamwork between our teams," says Jen Aberilla, Director, Regional Supply Network Operations Planning at P&G. "We're proud of what we've achieved together and look forward to building on it."

AstraZeneca has been working with OMP since 2021, replacing siloed, spreadsheet-based planning with a single capacity-constrained network plan. Most recently, the company has been collaborating with OMP on AI-driven planning and advanced scenario modeling, allowing planners to focus on scenarios and exceptions. This has resulted in improved supply reliability and service levels, inventory reduction, and productivity savings.

Community Engagement Award: Mars and ITC

ITC's Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division, part of the Indian multi-business enterprise ITC Limited, and Mars, a global giant in confectionery, food products, and pet care services, received the Community Engagement Award for their active role in OMP Community events and councils.

ITC was recognized for its commitment to openly sharing its planning transformation with the wider supply chain community. By presenting its experience to industry peers, ITC has given them a candid look at how its journey unfolds in practice, with lessons other planning teams can apply.

was recognized for its commitment to openly sharing its planning transformation with the wider supply chain community. By presenting its experience to industry peers, ITC has given them a candid look at how its journey unfolds in practice, with lessons other planning teams can apply. Mars is a committed participant in the OMP Community councils and in governance through the executive board. Working with OMP, Mars has lowered inventory, consolidated its warehouse network, improved factory equipment effectiveness, and increased forecast accuracy.

"The world's most demanding manufacturers plan with OMP, and it is a privilege to see those relationships deepen over 10, 20, and 27 years. The results they achieve through this community are concrete: inventory goes down, forecast accuracy goes up, and decisions happen faster. Congratulations to each of them!" says Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial and Markets Officer at OMP.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning.

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SOURCE: OMP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pandg-nestl%c3%a9-mars-astrazeneca-itc-and-bekaert-win-omp-supply-1238813