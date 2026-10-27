Das Instrument 4W1 AU000000WCN6 WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2026The instrument 4W1 AU000000WCN6 WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2026Das Instrument K7J US29333R1077 ENHANCED GRP INC. A O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2026The instrument K7J US29333R1077 ENHANCED GRP INC. A O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2026Das Instrument IFS DE0006097108 INFAS HLDG AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2026The instrument IFS DE0006097108 INFAS HLDG AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2026Das Instrument TKA DE0007500001 THYSSENKRUPP AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2026The instrument TKA DE0007500001 THYSSENKRUPP AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2026Das Instrument FXT DE000A40ET88 FINEXITY AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2026The instrument FXT DE000A40ET88 FINEXITY AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2026Das Instrument 1BT IL0011319527 ENLIVEX LTD. IS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2026The instrument 1BT IL0011319527 ENLIVEX LTD. IS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2026Das Instrument C2O AU000000CDT3 CASTLE MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2026The instrument C2O AU000000CDT3 CASTLE MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2026