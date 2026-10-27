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Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
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Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

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Kurs
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Kurs
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WKN: 750000 | ISIN: DE0007500001 | Ticker-Symbol: TKA
Xetra
27.10.26 | 09:23
14,115 Euro
+0,07 % +0,010
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,20014,22509:38
14,20014,20509:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENHANCED GROUP
ENHANCED GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENHANCED GROUP INC0,975-1,42 %
ENLIVEX LTD0,149-2,61 %
FINEXITY AG32,600+3,82 %
INFAS HOLDING AG6,450-3,01 %
TERRANOVA METALS LTD0,0380,00 %
THYSSENKRUPP AG14,115+0,07 %
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED0,0140,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.