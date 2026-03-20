Das Instrument PYA US9467601053 CLIMB GLOBAL SOLU. DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2026The instrument PYA US9467601053 CLIMB GLOBAL SOLU. DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2026Das Instrument I4F US8618961085 STONEX GROUP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2026The instrument I4F US8618961085 STONEX GROUP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2026Das Instrument 2AI SE0013719077 QLIRO AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2026The instrument 2AI SE0013719077 QLIRO AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2026Das Instrument 86P NO0010895782 XPLORA TECHNO.AS NK 0,004 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2026The instrument 86P NO0010895782 XPLORA TECHNO.AS NK 0,004 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2026Das Instrument JCA FR0000053324 CIE DES ALPES (CDA) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2026The instrument JCA FR0000053324 CIE DES ALPES (CDA) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2026Das Instrument FJC JP3818800009 FUJITEC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2026The instrument FJC JP3818800009 FUJITEC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2026Das Instrument 53L CA8935781044 TRANSCONTINENTAL A SV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2026The instrument 53L CA8935781044 TRANSCONTINENTAL A SV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2026