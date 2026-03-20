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Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
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WKN: A2P8CE | ISIN: US8618961085 | Ticker-Symbol: I4F
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 20:16
90,50 Euro
+1,12 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STONEX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STONEX GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,0090,5007:34
89,0090,5007:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC66,00-2,22 %
COMPAGNIE DES ALPES SA24,600-0,40 %
FUJITEC CO LTD30,8000,00 %
QLIRO AB1,740-3,06 %
STONEX GROUP INC90,50+1,12 %
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC14,800+1,37 %
XPLORA TECHNOLOGIES AS5,020-1,18 %
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