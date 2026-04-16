Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
© 2026 Swiss Resource Capital
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|6,750
|6,915
|13:04
|6,750
|6,915
|10:03
Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
|Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
► Artikel lesen
|10:21
|Gold-Sensation bei Moss: Gold X2 sprengt alle Grenzen: 100m-Bohrtreffer & Top-PEA machen Moss zum neuen Gold-Giganten Kanadas?
|Mi
|Top-Geologe kommt an Bord: Zodiac Gold - Liberia-Goldprojekt soll nächste Stufe erreichen
|Mi
|Gold unter der Hülle...: Gold X2 erweitert das Bild bei Moss - neue Zonen rücken unter der Grube in den Fokus!
|Mo
|Gold X2 Bohrungen in QES-Zone durchteufen 100,75 m mit 1,50 g/t Au ab 495 m, einschließlich 14 m mit 3,94 g/t Au ab 542 m an der Basis der Ressourcen-Tagebaugrube
|- Bedeutender Abschnitt an der Basis der RPEEE-Tagebaugrube zeigt das Potenzial, den Tagebau zu vertiefen oder durch weitere Bohrungen eine potenzielle
Untertage-Mineralisierung zu erschließen.
...
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|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
|Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
► Artikel lesen
|12:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit GoldX2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals und Newcore Gold
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit GoldX2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals und Newcore Gold
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|11:42
|Mogotes signs agreement with Kennecott for Montana site
|Mi
|Mogotes Metals Inc. stärkt Explorationsportfolio mit neuem Joint-Venture für Copper-Cliff-Projekt
|Mi
|Mogotes Metals Inc.: Mogotes Signs Option with Rio Tinto Over Gold Copper Porphyry Project in USA
|Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (FSE: OY4) (OTCQB: MOGMF) ("Mogotes", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered...
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|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
|Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
► Artikel lesen
|12:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit GoldX2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals und Newcore Gold
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit GoldX2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals und Newcore Gold
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|08.04.
|Newcore Gold stößt auf seinem Goldprojekt Enchi in Ghana auf 1,59 g/t Gold über 15,5 Meter, inklusive 3,22 g/t Gold über 6,4 Meter
|Diamantbohrungen in der Sewum-Goldlagerstätte stoßen auf ausgedehnte Zonen mit
flacher Goldmineralisierung
8. April 2026 Vancouver, BC / IRW-Press / Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore"...
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|08.04.
|Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Drilling Intersects 1.59 g/t Gold over 15.5 Metres, Including 3.22 g/t Gold over 6.4 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the...
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|25.03.
|News with Canada Nickel, Arizona Sonoran Copper, Newcore Gold, Osisko Development and Uranium Energy
|News with Canada Nickel, Arizona Sonoran Copper, Newcore Gold, Osisko Development and Uranium Energy
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|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
|Mining News Flash with Gold X2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals and Newcore Gold
► Artikel lesen
|12:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit GoldX2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals und Newcore Gold
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit GoldX2 Mining, Southern Cross Gold, Mogotes Metals und Newcore Gold
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|12:02
|Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross Gold Directors Materially Increase Shareholdings Following Exercise of Stock Options
|Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or...
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|Mo
|SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD.: SX2 FY26 Third Quarter Financials and Management Analysis
|Sa
|Southern Cross Gold ernennt Joseph Seppelt zum Leiter des Bereichs Technologie & Aufbereitung
|Vancouver, Kanada und Melbourne, Australien - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd ("SXGC",
"SX2" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/southern-cross-gold-consolidated-ltd/)
...
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|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GOLD X2 MINING INC
|0,999
|+3,42 %
|MOGOTES METALS INC
|0,186
|+3,63 %
|NEWCORE GOLD LTD
|0,419
|+5,28 %
|SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD
|6,755
|-1,46 %