Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces an updated Exploration Target for the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 and 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- The estimated range of potential mineralization for the Exploration Target is (also see Table 1):
* (AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)) Differences may occur in totals due to rounding.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "We've grown this Exploration Target from three prospects to five, from 1,020 metres of strike to over 1,500 metres and we are nowhere near done.
"The target captures less than 15% of the 11 km mineralized corridor. Extensions at depth remain open below every prospect. Christina was added for the first time to the Exploration Target calculation. Golden Dyke and Apollo East have added significantly.
"Nine rigs are turning on site with two more testing regional targets up to 8 km away. We have 35 km of core in the shed, being logged and awaiting results, and expect to complete another 135 km of drilling through to Q1 2027. Every hole we drill either extends what we know or opens something new.
"The path forward is clear. The geology keeps delivering. Our job is to keep drilling."
Exploration Target
The updated Exploration Target contains 3.0 to 4.6 Moz AuEq at grades of 8.9 to 12.1 g/t AuEq across 10.4 to 11.9 million tonnes, representing the Christina, Golden Dyke, Rising Sun, Apollo and Apollo East prospects along 1,500 m of strike. The Exploration Target is based on 125 vein set shapes constrained to diamond drilling data (Figure 1 and 2).
The updated Exploration Target ranges are listed in Table 1.
Table 1. Sunday Creek Exploration Target for Christina, Golden Dyke, Rising Sun, Apollo and Apollo East Prospects
|Range
|Tonnes (Mt)
|AuEq g/t*
|Au g/t
|Sb %
|AuEq (Moz)
|Au (Moz)
|Sb (ktonnes)
|Lower Case
|10.4
|8.9
|7.4
|0.6
|3.0
|2.5
|63
|Upper Case
|11.9
|12.1
|10.3
|0.8
|4.6
|3.9
|95
|* (AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)) Differences may occur in totals due to rounding.
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").
Figure 1. Longitudinal Section A-B of Exploration Target Vein Sets Sunday Creek (Looking Northwest). Highlighting drill intersections outside the current Exploration Target boundary which demonstrate potential for expansion with further drilling.
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Basis for the Exploration Target
The Exploration Target is based on geological interpretation and projection of mineralization intersected in diamond drilling. The target area encompasses five prospects along the main structure at Sunday Creek: Christina, Golden Dyke, Rising Sun, Apollo, and Apollo East. The tonnage and grade ranges reflect the geological uncertainty inherent in early-stage exploration and are based on:
- Interpreted geometry of the host structures from drilling
- Observed widths and extents of mineralized zones
- Variation in gold and antimony values from drill intersections
Figure 2. Plan view of Exploration Target Vein Sets Sunday Creek. Highlighting drill intersections outside the current Exploration Target boundary which demonstrate potential for expansion with further drilling.
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The Exploration Target is constrained to five areas along the strike of the dyke breccia host: Christina (over 330 m strike), Golden Dyke (over 400 m strike), Rising Sun (over 410 m strike), Apollo (over 220 m strike), and Apollo East (over 140 m strike) for a total of 1,500 m of strike. A total of 125 mineralized vein set shapes were created for the Exploration Target (Fig 1 and 2).
Areas Not Included in Exploration Target
The Exploration Target covers the core 1.5 km main drill area down to varying depths. This area remains open to the immediate west and east. Drilled areas not yet included in the Exploration Target due to insufficient drill density include extensions at depth below current drilling, and regional prospects along the 11 km mineralized trend (Figure 3).
Drill intersections outside the current Exploration Target boundary (Figure 2) demonstrate potential for expansion with further drilling:
- Christina: SDDSC150 - 0.7 m @ 137.7 g/t AuEq (137.7 g/t Au) from 591.3 m
- Golden Dyke: SDDSC203 - 1.6 m @ 59.8 g/t AuEq (55.3 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 313.8 m
- Rising Sun: SDDSC061 - 6.1 m @ 19.0 g/t AuEq (19.0 g/t Au) from 689.0 m
- Rising Sun: SDDSC107 - 9.1 m @ 40.5 g/t AuEq (39.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 566.9 m
- Apollo: SDDSC145 - 4.8 m @ 23.7 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 887.2 m
- Apollo East: SDDSC202 - 0.1 m @ 502.3 g/t AuEq (493.0 g/t Au, 3.9% Sb) from 778.1 m
- Apollo East: SDDSC214W1 - 0.5 m @ 251.4 g/t AuEq (232.0 g/t Au, 8.1% Sb) from 605.2 m
These results occur along strike and at depth from the current Exploration Target and are not included due to insufficient drill density to constrain vein geometry.
Additional Information
Cultural Heritage Clearances
Heritage walkovers required to gain access to the Exploration Target area have been completed in conjunction with the Taungurung Land and Waters Council who represent the Native Title holders the Taungurung People. A Cultural Heritage Management Plan (CHMP) over the larger project remains in progress.
Approvals
The majority of the Exploration Target is contained within a small crown land allotment. SXGC owns 1,392 hectares of freehold land that encloses the crown land. Approvals required for exploration drilling to test the Exploration Target have all been obtained for both the crown land and the freehold land. The Company is also fully permitted under an existing work plan to construct a 1.2 km exploration decline that remains under construction.
Exploration Licences
The Exploration Target is located within granted Retention Licence RL6040 and surrounded by granted EL6163. No further Exploration Licences are required to be granted to test the Exploration Target.
Exploration Program
Expansion and resource definition drilling are continuing at the project with nine diamond rigs operating to extend the mineralization drill-out within the Exploration Target and to test whether sufficient geological and grade continuity exists to support a Mineral Resource Estimate and a further two rigs focused on regional exploration targets. A total of 130.6 km of drilling has been reported from Sunday Creek, with 35 km of drilling remaining in the core shed and assay lab to be reported. In addition, a further 135 km is expected to be completed from today to the end of calendar Q1 2027.
Metallurgical test work
Stage 2 metallurgical test work reported in August 2025 (144 samples) demonstrated successful selective flotation processing that produces a high-grade, low-arsenic antimony-gold concentrate from the upper antimony-rich zones of the deposit, alongside excellent recovery of native gold. Overall gold recovery of 92.3% to 95.6% across three product streams:
Gravity gold concentrate (37.3 - 51.4% recovered gold).
Antimony-gold concentrate (28.8 - 36.5% recovered gold): Antimony grades 48.2 - 53.1%, gold grades up to 93.2 g/t and arsenic grades 0.1% to 0.2% (well below the 0.6% threshold). Antimony recovery 83.2% to 92.7%.
Sulphide concentrate (15.5 - 18.0% recovered gold)
Geological Modelling
SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd ("SRK") has continued to be engaged for ongoing geological modelling assistance consistent with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC"). Subject to achieving sufficient drill density and establishing geological and grade continuity, this work may support consideration of a future Mineral Resource Estimate.
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project (Figure 4) is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
Cumulatively, 273 drill holes for 130,610.13 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,972.92 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,382.74 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with seventeen (17) additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of ninety-three (93) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and seventy-nine (79) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one hundred and ten (110) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.
Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 125 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2).
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one decimal place, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of the Exploration Target reported here. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW") where known; otherwise, they are interpreted to be approximately 40% to 90% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek (Figure 4) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin, which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
Antimony represents approximately 15% to 17% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) is advancing the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a gold and antimony drill discovery, with high-grade drill results including 93 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 136.2 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 11 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and total gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.
With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this gold-antimony discovery, delivering milestone by milestone.
- Ends -
For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Mariana Bermudez - Corporate Secretary
mb@southerncrossgold.com or +1 604 685 9316
Executive Office
1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada
Nicholas Mead - Corporate Development
info@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 415 153 122
Justin Mouchacca, Assistant Company Secretary,
jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321
Subsidiary Office
Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during World War I. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results).
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was derived using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:
AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to the exploration target contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Exploration Target and potential expansion. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include that proposed exploration work on Sunday Creek continuing as expected, general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas. The main regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.
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Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project
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JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Southern Cross Gold (SXG) ASX Announcement
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
|Exploration done by
other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
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Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.