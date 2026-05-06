Das Instrument POH3 US14365C1036 CARNIVAL PLC ADR/1 DL1,66 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument POH3 US14365C1036 CARNIVAL PLC ADR/1 DL1,66 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument MEQA ES0105025003 MERLIN PPTYS SOCIMI EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument MEQA ES0105025003 MERLIN PPTYS SOCIMI EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument 23E0 US2826444000 EKSO BIONICS. NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument 23E0 US2826444000 EKSO BIONICS. NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument W2F SG1J49001550 STRAITS TRADG SD 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument W2F SG1J49001550 STRAITS TRADG SD 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument 6MD CH0468525222 MEDACTA GROUP S.A. SF-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument 6MD CH0468525222 MEDACTA GROUP S.A. SF-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument SAJA US20441A1025 CIA SANEAMENTO BA.ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument SAJA US20441A1025 CIA SANEAMENTO BA.ADR/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument 0LW0 FR0014010856 NEOVACS NOM. EO 0,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026The instrument 0LW0 FR0014010856 NEOVACS NOM. EO 0,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2026Das Instrument JG6 CA00783T1093 AEGIS C.E.D. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026The instrument JG6 CA00783T1093 AEGIS C.E.D. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2026Das Instrument CW3 FR001400TL40 LOUIS HACHETTE GRP EO-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument CW3 FR001400TL40 LOUIS HACHETTE GRP EO-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument 9G8 SE0006758587 TRANSTEMA GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument 9G8 SE0006758587 TRANSTEMA GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026Das Instrument 8GG AU0000177271 GREEN TECH.METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.05.2026The instrument 8GG AU0000177271 GREEN TECH.METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.05.2026