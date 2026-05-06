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WKN: A1JAGV | ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GC
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 13:58
6,520 Euro
-0,91 % -0,060
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLENCORE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,51013:59
6,5006,51013:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEGIS CRITICAL ENERGY DEFENCE
AEGIS CRITICAL ENERGY DEFENCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEGIS CRITICAL ENERGY DEFENCE CORP0,193-3,21 %
CHRONOSCALE CORPORATION11,6400,00 %
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO-SABESP ADR28,400-0,70 %
GLENCORE PLC6,520-0,91 %
GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED0,0120,00 %
LOUIS HACHETTE GROUP1,662+2,15 %
MEDACTA GROUP SA154,00+1,99 %
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA15,100+2,23 %
NEOVACS0,0000,00 %
STRAITS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED1,1700,00 %
TRANSTEMA GROUP AB0,448+3,82 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.