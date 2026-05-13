Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
© 2026 Swiss Resource Capital
Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining und Newcore Gold
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining und Newcore Gold
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|12:46
|Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
|Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
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|Di
|Amex Exploration Inc (2): Amex Exploration amends LIFE offering to $43.47-million
|Mo
|Amex Exploration gibt überzeichnete LIFE-Emission im Wert von 43,5 Mio. CAD und zusätzliche gleichzeitige Privatplatzierung von bis zu 31 Mio. CAD bekannt
|NICHT ZUR VERBREITUNG AN US-NACHRICHTENDIENSTE ODER ZUR VERÖFFENTLICHUNG IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN
BESTIMMT
Montreal, Quebec - (11. Mai 2026) / IRW-Press / Amex
Exploration Inc....
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|Mo
|Magic Step...: Mit Kapitaleffizienz zu einer kostengünstigen Produktion?!
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining und Newcore Gold
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining und Newcore Gold
► Artikel lesen
|12:46
|Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
|Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
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|Mo
|Aurania Resources Ltd: Aurania Resources arranges $1.5-million financing
|Mo
|Aurania Resources gibt eine nicht vermittelte Privatplatzierung in Höhe von bis zu 1,5 Millionen C$ bekannt
|NICHT ZUR VERBREITUNG AN US-NACHRICHTENDIENSTE ODER ZUR VERÖFFENTLICHUNG IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN BESTIMMT
Toronto, Ontario, 11. Mai 2026 / IRW-Press / Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV:...
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|Mo
|Aurania Resources launches private placement to raise up to C$1.5M
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:02
|Gold X2 Mining Inc.: Gold X2 Intersects 60.7m of 1.51 g/t Au from 47.0m at QES as Part of the Moss Gold Project Infill Drilling Program
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays from its infill...
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|12:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining und Newcore Gold
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining und Newcore Gold
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|12:46
|Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
|Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
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|05.05.
|Gold X2 Mining Inc: Gold X2 expands Moss project drilling to 160,000 m
|05.05.
|Gold X2 erweitert Bohrprogramm 2026 auf 160.000 Meter. Bis Ende Juni sollen acht Bohrgeräte im Einsatz sein
|VANCOUVER, B.C., 05. Mai 2026: Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX / OTCQB: GSHRF / FWB: DF8) ("Gold X2" oder das "Unternehmen") (- https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/gold-x2-mining-updated-mineral-resource-and-pea-coming-very-soon-for-the-moss-gold-project/
...
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|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining und Newcore Gold
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining und Newcore Gold
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|12:46
|Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
|Mining News Flash with Amex Exploration, Aurania Resources, Gold X2 Mining and Newcore Gold
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|06.05.
|Newcore Gold schneidet bei Bohrungen 1,23 g/t Gold über 33,0 Meter, inklusive 2,16 g/t Gold über 13,0 Meter auf seinem Enchi-Goldprojekt, Ghana
|Diamantbohrungen in der Goldlagerstätte Boin durchschneiden eine Goldmineralisierung in der frischen Mineralisierung
unterhalb der Grenzen der Tagebaugruben, die die Mineralressourcenschätzung...
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|06.05.
|Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Drilling Intersects 1.23 g/t Gold over 33.0 Metres, Including 2.16 g/t Gold over 13.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 60...
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|05.05.
|Gold in Ghana: Newcore Gold verdoppelt Ressource: Starkes Fundament für die wegweisende Vorstudie im Juni
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMEX EXPLORATION INC
|3,295
|+0,46 %
|AURANIA RESOURCES LTD
|0,125
|+27,55 %
|GOLD X2 MINING INC
|1,098
|+2,43 %
|NEWCORE GOLD LTD
|0,365
|-7,36 %