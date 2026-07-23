Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Thomas Ullrich as Special Advisor to the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Ullrich, is currently an independent director of the Company and has over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and geoscienc

Working closely with Aurania's President and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron, Mr. Ullrich will support the advancement of Aurania's projects by providing strategic guidance on the operational and mineral exploration activities of the Compan

The Board of Directors has granted Mr. Ullrich 350,000 stock options as compensation for his role as Special Advisor

"Tom Ullrich has been a highly valued member of our Board since July 2022 and brings extensive technical experience in the mining industry as well as capital markets, project evaluation and project advancement experience," said Dr. Keith Barron, Chairman, President and CEO of the Company. "As we advance our exploration and development initiatives, we believe Tom's increased involvement and support will strengthen our ability to unlock value across our project portfolio while supporting our long-term strategy."

Mr. Ullrich has over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and geoscience. He has been the CEO and director of Aston Bay since 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Ullrich was Chief Geologist North America for Antofagasta Minerals plc, investigating the region's copper potential through extensive property evaluations and management of drill programs in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Prior to Antofagasta, he was Senior Geologist for Almaden Minerals, where he managed the drill program for the team's discovery of the Ixtaca Ag-Au deposit in Mexico. Mr. Ullrich also established the Ar-Ar geochronology lab at the University of British Columbia and studied the Candelaria Cu-Au mine, Chile, while at Queen's University. Mr. Ullrich is also on the Technical Advisory Board for American West Metals Limited.

"I am pleased to take on this expanded role and work more closely with the management team," said Thomas Ullrich. "Aurania's CEO, Keith Barron has assembled a unique and compelling collection of projects globally, including strategically important projects for critical minerals. I look forward to contributing to the advancement of these projects and supporting Aurania's efforts to create long-term value for shareholders."

In his capacity as Special Advisor to advise and oversee the Company's operational and exploration activities, Mr. Ullrich may also assist in the evaluation of strategic opportunities, project management, strengthening industry relationships and prioritizing specific initiatives within Aurania's portfolio of projects.

Thomas Ullrich will continue to serve as a director of the Company's board of directors while undertaking these advisory responsibilities and will report to the board of directors.

In conjunction with the aforementioned appointment and pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors granted Mr. Ullrich 350,000 stock options on July 22, 2026 at an exercise price of C$0.215. These options are exercisable for five years from the date of grant and the options shall vest in thirds on the date of grant and each of the first and second anniversaries of the dates of grant. In the event Mr. Ullrich intends to exercise such stock options, he shall be solely responsible for paying the entirety of the exercise price.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

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Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes Mr. Ullrich's proposed role and responsibilities as Special Advisor to the Company, and that Mr. Ullrich's increased involvement and support will strengthen the Company's ability to unlock value across its project portfolio while supporting its long-term strategy, Aurania's objectives, goals, future plans or other statements of intent, Aurania's ongoing engagement in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, and any potential exploration results or potential mineralization resulting therefrom and Aurania's ongoing exploration efforts in France, Italy, Ecuador and abroad, Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Aurania, including the assumption that, there will be no material adverse change in metal prices and all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various local government licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, the state of the capital markets generally and of the mining markets more particularly, any commodity prices supply chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel due to war, weather, pandemics or otherwise; a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents; an inability to access financing as needed, including pursuant to the Loan; a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Aurania; a failure to comply with environmental regulations; a weakening of market and industry reliance on precious metals, copper and critical minerals; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Aurania cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306202

Source: Aurania Resources Ltd.