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WKN: A2DKJ4 | ISIN: BMG069741020 | Ticker-Symbol: 20Q
Stuttgart
13.05.26 | 13:03
0,125 Euro
+27,55 % +0,027
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1250,13713:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMEX EXPLORATION
AMEX EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMEX EXPLORATION INC3,295+0,46 %
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD0,125+27,55 %
GOLD X2 MINING INC1,098+2,43 %
NEWCORE GOLD LTD0,365-7,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.