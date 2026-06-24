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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - From gold and lithium to copper and phosphate, BTV - Business Television features companies advancing projects tied to long-term commodity demand, resource development, and future supply growth across North America.





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Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) - New gold mine development remains increasingly scarce across North America. In British Columbia, active underground development, ongoing exploration, and a fully financed construction pathway are supporting the advancement of a large-scale gold opportunity. With production targeted later this decade, Osisko Development continues to advance key milestones while evaluating significant district-scale growth potential.

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) - Historic U.S. mining districts are drawing renewed attention as domestic resource development gains strategic importance. In South Dakota's Homestake District, ongoing engineering work and exploration are helping outline a potential future gold producer. Backed by defined resources and a planned pre-feasibility study, Dakota Gold is progressing toward key development milestones while evaluating district-scale growth opportunities.

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) - As North America works to secure domestic battery material supply, large-scale lithium deposits are drawing increased attention. Backed by a substantial resource, established infrastructure access, and a fully funded exploration program, Q2 Metals is advancing development activities in Quebec's James Bay region while working toward future economic studies and resource upgrades.

Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK) (OTCQB: TSKFF) - The transition from explorer to producer is a milestone few junior mining companies achieve. After recording its first gold sales, Talisker Resources is advancing a district-scale growth strategy in British Columbia, combining ongoing production, resource expansion, and future development plans. The company is positioning around the long-term potential of one of Canada's historic gold-producing regions.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM) (OTCQB:WLBMF) - Canada's Abitibi region remains one of the world's premier gold districts, attracting continued investment in exploration and development. Backed by multiple discoveries, a growing resource base, and a fully funded pre-feasibility study, Wallbridge Mining is advancing key technical milestones while continuing to evaluate the long-term potential of its northern Abitibi gold portfolio.

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) - Demand for copper continues to grow alongside global electrification trends, while early-stage discovery opportunities remain a key focus for investors. In British Columbia's Golden Triangle, Oreterra Metals is launching the first drill program on a newly identified copper-gold target that has never previously been tested. The program marks an important step in evaluating the scale and potential of a prospective porphyry system.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) - As interest in sustainable agriculture and domestic fertilizer supply continues to grow, phosphate resources in stable jurisdictions are drawing renewed attention. Nevada Organic Phosphate is advancing a phosphate project with applications in organic farming, supported by ongoing drilling programs designed to define the scale of the deposit and support future development planning.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

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Mon, June 29 @ 8:30am ET

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BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302711

Source: BTV