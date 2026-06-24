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Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
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WKN: A3DJQG | ISIN: US46655E1001 | Ticker-Symbol: RR6
Stuttgart
24.06.26 | 20:31
3,660 Euro
-6,51 % -0,255
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAKOTA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAKOTA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5703,68021:14
3,5703,68021:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAKOTA GOLD
DAKOTA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAKOTA GOLD CORP3,660-6,51 %
NEVADA ORGANIC PHOSPHATE INC0,095-0,42 %
ORETERRA METALS CORP0,354-0,56 %
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP2,140-0,93 %
Q2 METALS CORP1,882+2,73 %
TALISKER RESOURCES LTD--
WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED0,055-4,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.