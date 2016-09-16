Research and Markets - Global Transceiver Chip Market CAGR Growth of 6.81% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions, GCT Semiconductor

DUBLIN, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Transceiver Chip Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global transceiver chip market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The availability of multiple features on a single platform is an emerging trend in the transceiver market. Electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, notebooks, and ultrabooks are witnessing rapid technological developments in terms of software and hardware. These electronic devices are increasingly functioning as multi-functional terminals that offer a range of new applications on a single platform.

According to the report, short replacement cycle of consumer electronic devices will be a key driver for market growth. Technological advances and an increase in the disposable income of most people are changing the buying patterns of consumers globally. At present, electronic devices such as mobile and consumer devices become obsolete in a short time, i.e., within one to one-and-half years, and are replaced by higher versions or better technology models launched by OEMs.

This leads to shorter product replacement cycles. According to industry experts, Apple generates 70% of its revenue from recurring sales and only 30% from new users. The company's replacement sales are expected to reach 80% of the overall sales in the future.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Avago Technologies

MediaTek

Microchip Atmel

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Skyworks Solutions

Analog Devices

Cisco Systems

GCT Semiconductor

Lime Microsystems

Microsemi

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductor

Phi Microtech

Silicon Motion

Spreadtrum Communications

ST-Ericsson

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

