PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Summer is coming to an end, but Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual artisanal pizza concept, is still turning up the heat as it prepares to open its newest Philadelphia location at Drexel University this October. The restaurant will be located next to campus at 3400 Lancaster Avenue.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

The concept, known for its custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies, debuted in the Keystone State earlier this year with the opening of its restaurant at Temple University. A second location in Monroeville, just outside of Pittsburgh, opened in early June.

"Blaze Pizza's affordable, high-quality take on pizza is perfect for college students on the go," said Amit Patel, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Philadelphia. "Our Temple University restaurant has become a student favorite, and we look forward to continued growth at Drexel and throughout the region."

Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch, using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The authenticity of Blaze Pizza, along with its culture that focuses on the happiness of its guests and crew, has been the key to the concept's nationwide popularity and expansion. Blaze's close attention to detail extends well beyond the food, as seen by its carefully considered, modern approach to restaurant design. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton is adding several unique, modern touches to the Drexel University location, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space.

Driven by its commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," the restaurant will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, use eco-friendly packaging and feature energy-efficient LED lighting.

The new Philadelphia Blaze Pizza will be operated AMPAL Pizza, LLC, which continues to develop the concept throughout Philadelphia, Maryland, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia.

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 151 restaurants in 31 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas and Detroit. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis.

