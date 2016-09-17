Research and Markets - Global Mining Waste Management 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are AMEC Foster Wheeler, EnviroServ, Interwaste & Veolia

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mining Waste Management 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global mining waste management to grow at a CAGR of 1.85% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mining waste management for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the waste generation perspective and is calculated from the demand side. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

In plain terms, mining operations pertain to the set of activities that facilitate the exploration, production, and separation of certain desirable metals and minerals from their ores. With all the major day-to-day operations based on the availability of these minerals, the importance of the mining industry increases manifolds. Mining operations are dependent on several factors that pertain to the accurate estimation regarding the positioning and recovery of the reserves.

Among the different trends that have surfaced in the domain of sustainable mining, one trend marks the increase in innovations in design. In line with the global trend for greater focus on the creation of an environmentally sustainable framework, many changes in the mining domain also pertain to the same. One of the key highlights within this is the rise of biomining or utilization of biological microbes for the extraction of valuable metals and minerals from ores.

According to the report, one driver for the mining waste management market, shortly, is supposed to be the strength of public opinion in ensuring the commercial success of any company or any product. The importance of this factor has risen manifold in the mining domain as any untoward incident can cause public outcry with serious consequences. Though not a commercial thruster, the importance of public reaction to any action of the mining operator is expected to drive the mining waste management market in the forecast period.

Key vendors

AMEC Foster Wheeler

EnviroServ

Interwaste

Veolia

Other prominent vendors

Ausenco

Global Mining Solutions

Golder Associates

Knight Piésold

Metsana

Ramboll

Zeal Environmental

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by waste types

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f75s8k/global_mining

Related Topics: Mining

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716