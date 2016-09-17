Research and Markets - Global Automotive Antenna Module Market CAGR Growth of 7.23% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: u-blox, Kymeta, Amphenol

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global automotive antenna module market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Satellite communication is cheaper to implement than the current 4G LTE communication. Currently, 4G LTE covers just 10% of the globe, and incremental investment needed for rest of the coverage is high compared to satellite communication. Hence, we expect the satellite broadband technology to replace mobile network technology. The trend of this shift in network technology will be positive for the automotive antenna module and telematics markets to a great extent.
According to the report, vehicles worldwide are seeing the rising adoption of wireless connectivity that allows users to stay connected with the external world while driving. The connectivity not only enhances driving pleasure through navigation capabilities and other features, but also improves the safety quotient of the driver and passengers compared to traditional vehicles. Embedded cellular connectivity is the most reliable method to provide connectivity to the car.
Growing adoption of this technology in the passenger car segment is a crucial driver for market growth. For instance, 34% of the new vehicles in the US have embedded cellular solution, and the percentage is expected to increase to 86% by 2020. Also, the global penetration of embedded cellular solutions accounted for 12% in 2015 and is expected to reach 50% by 2020.
