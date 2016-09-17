sprite-preloader
Samstag, 17.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

194,27 Euro		+3,367
+1,76 %
WKN: A0M2K9 ISIN: CH0033361673 Ticker-Symbol: 3BG 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
U-BLOX HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
U-BLOX HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
189,80
193,64
13:01
190,83
192,38
16.09.
17.09.2016 | 13:18
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Automotive Antenna Module Market CAGR Growth of 7.23% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: u-blox, Kymeta, Amphenol

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global automotive antenna module market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Satellite communication is cheaper to implement than the current 4G LTE communication. Currently, 4G LTE covers just 10% of the globe, and incremental investment needed for rest of the coverage is high compared to satellite communication. Hence, we expect the satellite broadband technology to replace mobile network technology. The trend of this shift in network technology will be positive for the automotive antenna module and telematics markets to a great extent.

According to the report, vehicles worldwide are seeing the rising adoption of wireless connectivity that allows users to stay connected with the external world while driving. The connectivity not only enhances driving pleasure through navigation capabilities and other features, but also improves the safety quotient of the driver and passengers compared to traditional vehicles. Embedded cellular connectivity is the most reliable method to provide connectivity to the car.

Growing adoption of this technology in the passenger car segment is a crucial driver for market growth. For instance, 34% of the new vehicles in the US have embedded cellular solution, and the percentage is expected to increase to 86% by 2020. Also, the global penetration of embedded cellular solutions accounted for 12% in 2015 and is expected to reach 50% by 2020.

Questions Answered:

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

  • HARADA
  • Laird
  • Hirschmann Car Communication
  • Continental
  • Delphi
  • Kathrein Automotive
  • Amphenol
  • Antonics-ICP
  • Kymeta
  • Schaffner Solutions
  • u-blox

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end users

PART 07: Market segmentation by vehicle type

PART 08: Market segmentation by frequency range

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

PART 16: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/brcrfm/global_automotive

Related Topics: Automotive Parts

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire