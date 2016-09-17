Research and Markets - Global All-Weather Landing System (ILS, GBAS, MLS) Market 2016-2020 with Honeywell International, NEC, Rockwell Collins, Thales & Universal Avionics

DUBLIN, September 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global All-Weather Landing System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global all-weather landing system market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global all-weather landing system market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the application and average price of instrument landing system, ground-based augmentation system, and microwave landing system.

According to the report, emergence of autopilot landing system will be a key driver for market growth. Presently, there is a continuous growth in commercial aircraft movements as well as in passenger traffic. The skies are getting crowded with IATA projecting around 16 billion air passengers by 2050, compared with 3.3 billion in 2014. Moreover, there are approximately 40,000 aircraft lined to be delivered in the next 20 years, which would result in an increase in the demand for autopilot landing systems.



With the use of computers in a landing system, the heading, altitude, airspeed, and distance can be effectively monitored and measured by autopilot systems to ensure safe landing of an aircraft during adverse climatic conditions and low visibility. These systems are also used at airports that face dense snow, rain, or fog. The commercial autopilot landing systems market will likely grow from $51 million in 2015 to $69.4 million in 2020.



Further, the report states that stringent regulatory norms will be a challenge for the market. The aviation industry has not been able to keep pace with the growing technology in developing countries such as India and China. The major challenges that hamper the market are over-taxation, lack of infrastructure, regulatory constraints, delayed customs clearance, and a shortage of space at major airports. For example, the procurement of GBAS requires a number of licensing and certifications, which are more complex than that required for ILS.



Before an airport uses GBAS services, the system needs to be evaluated and approved by the FAA. In addition, to operate GBAS, an airport must achieve a Federal Communications Commission license and frequency test for the VDB (VHF data broadcast) transmitter. This process takes months and poses a significant challenge to the market's growth.

Key vendors



Honeywell International

NEC

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Universal Avionics

Other prominent vendors



Boeing

Saab Sensis

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Indira Navia



