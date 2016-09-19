INRIX Selected by Waze to Supply Global Parking Data

-North American and European parking lot information added to current Waze insights, further helping Wazers find and navigate to lots near destinations.

-INRIX parking information to be incorporated globally within the coming months.

KIRKLAND, Washington and MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Sept. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers wasted an average of 55 hours last year searching for parking, representing nearly $600M in lost time and fuel1. To make each trip as efficient as possible, INRIX parking lot information is now incorporated into Waze, the free, real time traffic and navigation app powered by drivers. The collaboration between the two companies extends smart driver services from INRIX to more drivers through the Waze app to further improve urban mobility.

Available as a feature on Android and iOS, Waze recently introduced its first "where to park" feature, which suggests parking lots closest to a destination and allows users to navigate there directly. Additionally, if a user doesn't select a parking lot prior to arrival, Waze will give the option to select and navigate to one when approaching a final destination. INRIX parking data adds to the Waze database, comprised of parking lots sourced by the Waze community and other company partners.

"Driving from point A to B is only part of the journey," said Alex Israel, vice president and general manager of parking at INRIX. "The addition of INRIX Parking enhances Wazers' end-to-end driving experience."

"Driving around looking for spots impacts arrival times and adds unneeded frustration and stress to the entire driving experience," said Flavia Sasaki Siqueira, Head of Business Development for Waze. "As the co-pilot for driver navigation, Waze has begun to rollout the first of its parking suite features to solve this issue for drivers. Combining INRIX parking information with our own parking database expands reach and accuracy of the 'where to park' feature."

INRIX launched the industry's first dynamic off-street parking service in 2013, followed by the first integrated on-street parking solution in June 2015. In August 2015, INRIX acquired ParkMe, a leader in parking location, availability and reservations worldwide. INRIX is the preferred provider of parking information and services to leading automakers, including Audi, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota and Volkswagen.

About INRIX

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and movement analytics, a new approach that leverages big data and the cloud to help manage urban mobility. By aggregating a variety of sources and applying intelligence, INRIX delivers comprehensive data and solutions to help move people, cities and businesses forward.

Our partners are automakers, governments, mobile operators, developers, advertisers, as well as enterprises large and small. We are literally everywhere with over 450 customers across 60 countries.

About Waze

Waze is the social navigation pioneer, leveraging mobile technology and a passionate global community to redefine expectations of today's maps.

Waze is home to the world's largest network of drivers who work together daily to outsmart traffic and save time and money. The app consistently recommends the fastest routes based on real-time driving and data from more than 50 million users. From traffic reroutes to low gas price alerts and relevant offers from favorite brands, Waze is one of the most comprehensive driving companions in the marketplace.

For more information on Waze privacy policy, visit www.waze.com/legal/privacy.

1 Frost & Sullivan, Strategic Analysis of Smart Parking Market in Europe and North America, April 2015