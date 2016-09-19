NOKIA: Nokia launches Mobile Edge Computing-based enterprise applications

Press Release

MEC to enable private, low-latency applications tailored to specific enterprise needs

Data-intensive applications enable object tracking, video surveillance and analytics to enhance operations and security for industrial facilities, transport hubs, hospitals and other verticals

Robust, secure connectivity for business-critical dedicated LTE networks in licensed and unlicensed spectrum as well as via 'Wi-Fi Controller as a Service'

19 September, 2016

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is to extend its application of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) so enterprises can take advantage of applications using low latency, business-critical mobile broadband networks to satisfy all their communications needs, enhance operations and reduce costs.

Nokia's Mobile Edge Computing platform will extend the possibilities of the connected world to myriad enterprises such as warehouses, factories, transportation hubs, campuses and hospitals, connecting personnel and automating workflows. Nokia is today launching three enterprise-specific MEC applications:

Object tracking to allow the tracking of assets and personnel to centimeter-level accuracy. The tagging and tracking of baggage carts in airports, wheelchairs and expensive medical equipment in hospitals and assets in warehouses, will maintain constant visibility, reducing theft and security risks.

Video surveillance extended from the operations room to mobile devices, allowing security personnel to access any feed reliably at any time, wherever they are.

Video analytics, using Mobile Edge Computing to analyze data feeds from security cameras, alerting staff to investigate irregular activity immediately.

Nokia will provide an AppFactory environment for the creation of applications to meet the specific needs of enterprises and will support the integration of existing enterprise applications to the MEC environment.

To allow enterprises to take advantage of these applications and reduce the time and costs of maintaining legacy platforms, Nokia will provide connectivity to robust, dedicated, low-latency, networks using MEC to process data closer to end users, in conjunction with any combination of small cells and macro base stations. The company will initially enable connectivity over existing licensed LTE spectrum, working together with operators to transform portions of their 4G networks into discrete private LTE networks as well as over Wi-Fi networks via its 'Wi-Fi Controller as a Service offer' (http://company.nokia.com/en/news/press-releases/2016/09/19/nokia-launches-extensive-as-a-service-portfolio-to-accelerate-the-move-by-operators-and-enterprises-to-an-ultra-connected-world). In a future development Nokia will leverage LTE in the unlicensed spectrum using its MulteFire* technology.

Christian Renaud, Research Director, 451 Research said: "Nokia has created an entirely new customer market with this offer. By enabling robust local enterprise applications across secure mobile networks, Nokia will equip enterprises with a new level of accuracy and transparency in their operations, while at the same time enabling cost and operational efficiencies."

Dirk Lindemeier, head of Mobile Edge Computing and Wi-Fi products at Nokia, said: "Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) allows enterprises to take advantage of the latest generation LTE technology, in particular small cells, and real time applications for building complete campus networks. These networks meet the demanding privacy, resilience, and latency requirements set by business-critical applications, extending LTE to new domains.

Did you know

Nokia is a founding member of the Mobile Edge Computing ETSI Industry Specification Group, which fosters an open environment around IT and cloud-computing capabilities within the Radio Access Network.

Resources

Web Page: Nokia Mobile Edge Computing (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/mobile-edge-computing) + Infographic (https://resources.nokia.com/asset/200542)

Web Page: Smart Wi-Fi (https://networks.nokia.com/products/smart-wi-fi)

Press Release: Nokia launches extensive 'as a service' portfolio to accelerate the move by operators and enterprises to an ultra-connected world (http://company.nokia.com/en/news/press-releases/2016/09/19/nokia-launches-extensive-as-a-service-portfolio-to-accelerate-the-move-by-operators-and-enterprises-to-an-ultra-connected-world)

Press Release: Nokia AirScale launch ushers in a new age of cloud-based Wi-Fi for service providers MWC16 (http://company.nokia.com/en/news/press-releases/2016/02/21/nokia-airscale-launch-ushers-in-a-new-age-of-cloud-based-wi-fi-for-service-providers-mwc16)

Video: IoT Video Analytics for Smart Cities (https://youtu.be/NpiF0Ts3Y7o)

Video: Connected cars - first step on the way to autonomous driving (https://youtu.be/vohIs_-jL8E)

Connect with Nokia:

Subscribe to receive our product news alerts (http://info.networks.nokia.com/subscription-center)

Website (http://www.networks.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokianetworks)

YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/uniteChannel)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokianet)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NSN.timeline)

* MulteFire Alliance is an international association dedicated to building a global ecosystem in support of the common interests of members, developers and users in the application of Long Term Evolution (LTE) and next generation mobile cellular technology in configurations that use only unlicensed radio spectrum. Nokia is one of the two founding members of the MulteFire Alliance.

About Nokia



Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things. Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.

With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network, Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers, governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com (http://nokia.com)

Media Enquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

