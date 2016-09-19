NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 19, 2016) -

B&H would like to share Panasonic's announcement of their latest mirrorless release, the DMC-G85, which brings a familiar set of features to a new form factor. This versatile Micro Four Thirds mirrorless model utilizes the 16MP Live MOS sensor to provide a sensitivity range up to ISO 25600, 6 fps shooting with continuous autofocus, and UHD 4K recording at 30p. This 4K ability enables the use of 4K Photo Modes, too, for shooting 8MP stills at 30 fps in three ways. Five-axis sensor-shift image stabilization limits camera shake for sharper results, and supports Dual I.S. when used in conjunction with select lenses which also feature IS, for more effective overall stabilization. The ergonomic design of the body incorporates a 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder and a free-angle 3.0" 1.04m-dot LCD touchscreen, and built-in Wi-Fi permits remote camera control and wireless image sharing with a mobile device. Adding to the potential of the G85 is an optional DMW-BGG1 Battery Grip, which holds two DMW-BLC12 battery packs for extended shooting time, and offers a second shutter-release button, AF/AE lock button, exposure-compensation button, and dual-control dials for more ergonomic vertical shooting.

Panasonic DMC-G85 Lumix Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1280825-REG/panasonic_dmc_gm85kbody_lumix_dmc_g85_mirrorless_micro.html

16MP Live MOS Sensor

Micro Four Thirds System

2.36m-Dot Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Swivel LCD Touchscreen

UHD 4K Video Recording at 30/24 fps

Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity

DFD AF System, 4K PHOTO Modes

5-Axis Image Stabilization, Dual I.S.

ISO 25600 and 10 fps Shooting with AF-S

The G85 will be available as a body only or in a kit with the Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. lens.

Panasonic also announces the release of two powerful point-and-shoots, the DMC-LX10 andDMC-FZ2500. The Lumix DMC-LX10 characterizes itself with a large 1", 20.1MP sensor, along with UHD 4K recording capabilities, a Leica 3x Vario-Summilux lens, and a 3.0" 1.04m-dot tilting touchscreen. Sporting the same sensor, the Lumix DMC-FZ2500 is distinguished by a longer-reaching 20x Leica Vario-Elmarit lens and DCI 4K video recording, in addition to cine picture profiles for color-grading flexibility.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10 Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1280826-REG/panasonic_lumix_dmc_lx10_digital_camera.html

20.1MP 1" High Sensitivity MOS Sensor

Leica DC Vario-Summilux f/1.4-2.8 Lens

24-72mm (35mm Equivalent)

3.0" 180° Tilting Touchscreen LCD

UHD 4K Video at 30/24 fps in MP4

5-Axis HYBRID O.I.S.+, 49-Area AF System

Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity

Extended ISO 25600 and 10 fps Shooting

Lens Control Ring; USB Mobile Charging

4K PHOTO; Post Focus & Focus Stacking

Looking more in-depth at the LX10, this sleek, pocketable camera sports a 20.1MP 1" MOS sensor, which affords a high native sensitivity to ISO 12800, expandable to ISO 25600, and fast stills performance throughout the camera system for shooting up to 50 fps with an electronic shutter, 10 fps with a mechanical shutter, or 6 fps with continuous autofocus. UHD 4K video recording is also supported at 30p and 100 Mbps, along with Full HD 1080p/60, and the 4K capabilities further avail a trio of 4K Photo Modes for shooting 8MP stills at up to 30 fps. Balancing speed and sensitivity, a 3x zoom Leica DC Vario-Summilux f/1.4-2.8 lens is featured, which covers a 24-72mm equivalent focal-length range, and includes a series of aspherical and low-dispersion elements to minimize spherical and chromatic aberrations throughout the zoom range. Five-axis HYBRID O.I.S.+ image stabilization is also employed to reduce the appearance of camera shake when working in dim light, and built-in focus-stacking capabilities along with a Post Focus mode afford a pair of features to ensure sharply focused imagery. The compact body of the camera incorporates a 3.0" 1.04m-dot LCD touchscreen, which tilts 180° upward for taking selfies. Built-in Wi-Fi is available too, for wireless image sharing and remote camera control from mobile devices.

A bit larger and a bit longer, Panasonic is introducing a second advanced compact camera, the FZ2500. This camera utilizes the same 20.1MP 1" MOS sensor as the LX10, but optimizes video performance with the inclusion of DCI 4K video recording and a true 24 fps frame rate, in addition to more conventional UHD 4K and Full HD recording modes. Also benefitting videographers, this camera includes Panasonic's CINELIKE D and CINELIKE V picture profiles for better grading capabilities, and V-Log L can be added via an optional upgrade. Additionally, high bit rate recording up to 200 Mbps is supported in both MP4 and MOV formats; video can be output over HDMI with a 4:2:2 10-bit signal; there is no recording duration limit; and a built-in ND filter can be used for enhanced control over exposure settings while recording.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500 Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1280827-REG/panasonic_lumix_dmc_fz2500_digital_camera.html

0.1MP 1" High Sensitivity MOS Sensor

Leica DC Vario-Elmarit f/2.8-4.5 Lens

24-480mm (35mm Equivalent)

0.74x 2.36m-Dot OLED Live View EVF

3" 1.04m-Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen LCD

DCI 4K Recording at 24.00 fps & 100 Mbps

CINELIKE Profiles; 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Out

Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity; 4K PHOTO

ISO 25600 and 12 fps Continuous Shooting

Manual Control Ring & Built-In ND Filter

More than just a video-optimized camera, however, the Panasonic FZ2500 also sports a slew of specs for stills and movie users, such as a 50 fps continuous shooting rate with an electronic shutter, or 12 fps with a mechanical shutter, and an expanded sensitivity range of up to ISO 25600 for working in dim light. The built-in 20x Leica DC Vario-Elmarit f/2.8-4.5 lens covers a 24-480mm equivalent focal-length range, and 5-axis HYBRID O.I.S.+ controls the effects of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting. A free-angle 3.0" 1.04m-dot LCD touchscreen permits intuitive control and viewing ease from a variety of working positions, and a 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder is also available. Additionally, built-in Wi-Fi also supports wireless image sharing and remote camera control.

B&H Photo is an authorized Panasonic dealer, with the most up-to-date Panasonic product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

B&H Photo has the highest review ratings among electronics retailers. Click here to view B&H reviews, awards and certifications with thousands of verified reviews.https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/BHPhoto-Reviews.jsp

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC SuperStore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/18/11G114634/Images/panasonic_DMC-G85_Digital_Camera-4357ac3348a5880fb436fcd4c48059cb.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/18/11G114634/Images/panasonic_DMC-G85_Mirrorless_Micro_Four_Thirds_Dig-c1d27382a4038e04bf2dc22f5b339c04.jpg