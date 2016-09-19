CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, was included by Forrester Research in its report: "Vendor Landscape: Supplier Risk and Performance Management (SRPM)." Forrester interviewed sixteen SRPM suppliers as part of its market wrote analysis. According to the report, SRPM Solutions address five key areas beyond initial data capture; capturing supplier information during the onboarding process is merely the first stage. SRPM platforms also handle risk assessment, risk monitoring, performance measurement, and process management of improvement or mitigation tasks.

The report's author Duncan Jones, Vice President, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, wrote: "Enterprises struggle to manage the risk to their brands from suppliers' mistakes. Your customers expect you to choose suppliers that are efficient, safe, secure, ethical, and legal -- and to have robust processes to ensure that. However, few supplier and risk managers can cope with the ever-increasing compliance requirements."

The Forrester Research report cites Determine, among others, as a sourcing suite vendor, which has incorporated supplier management tasks into other sourcing and procurement processes. Jones wrote "In theory, these represent the ideal solutions for enterprises, provided that you can in practice implement one suite across multiple autonomous divisions."

"Today our clients are truly seeing the value of the using the integrated capabilities of SRPM on our unified cloud platform," said Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer. "For instance, with Determine Supplier Management, organizations can use an invitation to bid on a sourcing event or monitor payments as a compelling event to drive a supplier risk assessment or review of supplier credentials."

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

