VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Response Biomedical Corp. ("Response" or the "Company") (TSX: RBM)(OTC: RPBIF) is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved the previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Response by 1077801 B.C. Ltd., by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The completion of the Arrangement is subject to the receipt of approvals in the People's Republic of China from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (the "Chinese Government") and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of this year. The Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has conditionally approved the transaction, subject only to our compliance with customary conditions at closing. Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement are set out in Response's management information circular dated August 11, 2016, which is available under Response's profile at www.sedar.com.

