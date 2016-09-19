Arbon (ots) -
- Hinweis: Hintergrundinformationen können kostenlos im pdf-Format
unter http://presseportal.ch/de/nr/100052526 heruntergeladen
werden -
This press release or the information contained therein is not
being issued and may not be published or distributed in the United
States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute
an offer of securities for sale in such countries.Diese
Pressemitteilung bzw. die in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen
Information sind nicht zur Weitergabe in bzw. Verteilung innerhalb
der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Kanada, Australien oder Japan
bestimmt und stellen kein Angebot zum Kauf von Wertpapieren in diesen
Ländern dar. *****************
- Insgesamt wurden 2'640'000 neue Aktien zu einem Preis von CHF
14.30 pro Aktie platziert, was einem Bruttoerlös von CHF 37.8
Mio. entspricht.
- Der Nettoerlös dient der Refinanzierung der im Juni 2016 bekannt
gegebenen Akquisition der Koralle Gruppe.
- Artemis Beteiligungen I AG, die Hauptaktionärin von AFG, hat im
Zuge der Platzierung insgesamt 1'300'000 neue Aktien erworben.
Arbon, 19. September 2016-Die AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG
("AFG") hat 2.64 Mio. neu zu schaffende Namenaktien erfolgreich im
Rahmen eines Accelerated Bookbuilding-Verfahrens platziert, zu
welchem ausgewählte Investoren im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung in
der Schweiz sowie institutionelle Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz
(auf Regulation S Basis) eingeladen wurden. Der Bruttoerlös der
Platzierung beträgt CHF 37.8 Mio. Der Nettoerlös dient der
Refinanzierung der im Juni 2016 bekannt gegebenen Akquisition der
Koralle Gruppe.
Der Platzierungspreis beträgt CHF 14.30 pro neue Aktie, was einer
Prämie von 2.1% gegenüber dem Schlusskurs am 19. September 2016
entspricht. Die platzierten Aktien stammen aus dem bestehenden
genehmigten Kapital der AFG.
Im Zusammenhang mit der Platzierung wurden Michael Pieper als
AFG-Ankeraktionär über die von ihm gehaltene Artemis Beteiligungen I
AG insgesamt 1'300'000 neue Aktien zugeteilt. Die Artemis
Beteiligungen I AG wird damit neu rund 28.6% an der AFG halten.
Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 22. September 2016
kotiert und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange zugelassen werden.
Am gleichen Tag wird voraussichtlich auch die Lieferung der neuen
Aktien gegen Bezahlung erfolgen. UBS hat die Kapitalerhöhung als Sole
Bookrunner begleitet.
Diese Medienmitteilung sowie weitere Informationen zur AFG finden
Sie auf unserer Webseite www.afg.ch.
***************** Disclaimer This press release is for information
purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a
solicitation to buy shares in AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG (the
"Shares") in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (or any part of it) or
the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in
connection with, a contract therefore. The Shares will solely be sold
by way of a private placement to pre-selected qualified investors who
do not purchase the Shares with the intention to distribute them to
the public and without any public advertisement This press release
does not constitute an offering prospectus, and no securities will be
offered directly or indirectly to the public, within the meaning of
article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a
listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX
Swiss Exchange.
Diese Pressemitteilung dient ausschliesslich zu
Informationszwecken und stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch
eine Aufforderung zum Kauf von Aktien der AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding
AG (die "Aktien") in irgendeiner Jurisdiktion dar. Die Aktien werden
im Sinne einer Privatplatzierung ausschliesslich ausgewählten
qualifizierten Anlegern angeboten, die nicht beabsichtigen, diese an
das Publikum weiter zu veräussern. Ferner gilt diese Pressemitteilung
nicht als Emissionsprospekt im Sinne von Art. 652a und/oder 1156 OR
oder als Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des Kotierungsreglements der SIX
Swiss Exchange.
This communication is directed only at persons in the United
Kingdom who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to
investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services
and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"),
(ii) are persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) («high net
worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.») of the Order or
(iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such
persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This
communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are
not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which
this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and
will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to
the public" (within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the
European Union, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive")) of the
securities referenced herein in any member state of the European
Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of securities to persons in the
EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus
Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the
requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.
The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"U.S. Securities Act"), or under any law of any state of the United
States of America, and may not be offered, sold, resold, or
delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States,
except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of
the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. AFG
Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG will not register or make a public offer
of its securities, or otherwise conduct the public purchase and
exchange offer, in the United States.
This communication is not for distribution in the United States,
Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities
in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would be
unlawful.
Originaltext: AFG Management AG
Digitale Medienmappe: http://www.presseportal.ch/de/nr/100052526
Medienmappe via RSS: http://www.presseportal.ch/de/rss/pm_100052526.rss2
ISIN: CH0110240600
Kontakt:
Alexander von Witzleben
AFG Verwaltungsratspräsident und CEO
Felix Bodmer
CFO
Fabienne Zürcher
AFG Corporate Communications
T 41 71 447 45 54
fabienne.zuercher@afg.ch
- Hinweis: Hintergrundinformationen können kostenlos im pdf-Format
unter http://presseportal.ch/de/nr/100052526 heruntergeladen
werden -
This press release or the information contained therein is not
being issued and may not be published or distributed in the United
States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute
an offer of securities for sale in such countries.Diese
Pressemitteilung bzw. die in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen
Information sind nicht zur Weitergabe in bzw. Verteilung innerhalb
der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Kanada, Australien oder Japan
bestimmt und stellen kein Angebot zum Kauf von Wertpapieren in diesen
Ländern dar. *****************
- Insgesamt wurden 2'640'000 neue Aktien zu einem Preis von CHF
14.30 pro Aktie platziert, was einem Bruttoerlös von CHF 37.8
Mio. entspricht.
- Der Nettoerlös dient der Refinanzierung der im Juni 2016 bekannt
gegebenen Akquisition der Koralle Gruppe.
- Artemis Beteiligungen I AG, die Hauptaktionärin von AFG, hat im
Zuge der Platzierung insgesamt 1'300'000 neue Aktien erworben.
Arbon, 19. September 2016-Die AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG
("AFG") hat 2.64 Mio. neu zu schaffende Namenaktien erfolgreich im
Rahmen eines Accelerated Bookbuilding-Verfahrens platziert, zu
welchem ausgewählte Investoren im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung in
der Schweiz sowie institutionelle Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz
(auf Regulation S Basis) eingeladen wurden. Der Bruttoerlös der
Platzierung beträgt CHF 37.8 Mio. Der Nettoerlös dient der
Refinanzierung der im Juni 2016 bekannt gegebenen Akquisition der
Koralle Gruppe.
Der Platzierungspreis beträgt CHF 14.30 pro neue Aktie, was einer
Prämie von 2.1% gegenüber dem Schlusskurs am 19. September 2016
entspricht. Die platzierten Aktien stammen aus dem bestehenden
genehmigten Kapital der AFG.
Im Zusammenhang mit der Platzierung wurden Michael Pieper als
AFG-Ankeraktionär über die von ihm gehaltene Artemis Beteiligungen I
AG insgesamt 1'300'000 neue Aktien zugeteilt. Die Artemis
Beteiligungen I AG wird damit neu rund 28.6% an der AFG halten.
Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 22. September 2016
kotiert und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange zugelassen werden.
Am gleichen Tag wird voraussichtlich auch die Lieferung der neuen
Aktien gegen Bezahlung erfolgen. UBS hat die Kapitalerhöhung als Sole
Bookrunner begleitet.
Diese Medienmitteilung sowie weitere Informationen zur AFG finden
Sie auf unserer Webseite www.afg.ch.
***************** Disclaimer This press release is for information
purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a
solicitation to buy shares in AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG (the
"Shares") in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (or any part of it) or
the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in
connection with, a contract therefore. The Shares will solely be sold
by way of a private placement to pre-selected qualified investors who
do not purchase the Shares with the intention to distribute them to
the public and without any public advertisement This press release
does not constitute an offering prospectus, and no securities will be
offered directly or indirectly to the public, within the meaning of
article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a
listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX
Swiss Exchange.
Diese Pressemitteilung dient ausschliesslich zu
Informationszwecken und stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch
eine Aufforderung zum Kauf von Aktien der AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding
AG (die "Aktien") in irgendeiner Jurisdiktion dar. Die Aktien werden
im Sinne einer Privatplatzierung ausschliesslich ausgewählten
qualifizierten Anlegern angeboten, die nicht beabsichtigen, diese an
das Publikum weiter zu veräussern. Ferner gilt diese Pressemitteilung
nicht als Emissionsprospekt im Sinne von Art. 652a und/oder 1156 OR
oder als Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des Kotierungsreglements der SIX
Swiss Exchange.
This communication is directed only at persons in the United
Kingdom who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to
investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services
and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"),
(ii) are persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) («high net
worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.») of the Order or
(iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such
persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This
communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are
not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which
this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and
will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to
the public" (within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the
European Union, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive")) of the
securities referenced herein in any member state of the European
Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of securities to persons in the
EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus
Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the
requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.
The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"U.S. Securities Act"), or under any law of any state of the United
States of America, and may not be offered, sold, resold, or
delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States,
except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of
the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. AFG
Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG will not register or make a public offer
of its securities, or otherwise conduct the public purchase and
exchange offer, in the United States.
This communication is not for distribution in the United States,
Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities
in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would be
unlawful.
Originaltext: AFG Management AG
Digitale Medienmappe: http://www.presseportal.ch/de/nr/100052526
Medienmappe via RSS: http://www.presseportal.ch/de/rss/pm_100052526.rss2
ISIN: CH0110240600
Kontakt:
Alexander von Witzleben
AFG Verwaltungsratspräsident und CEO
Felix Bodmer
CFO
Fabienne Zürcher
AFG Corporate Communications
T 41 71 447 45 54
fabienne.zuercher@afg.ch