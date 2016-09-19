Arbon (ots) -



- Insgesamt wurden 2'640'000 neue Aktien zu einem Preis von CHF

14.30 pro Aktie platziert, was einem Bruttoerlös von CHF 37.8

Mio. entspricht.



- Der Nettoerlös dient der Refinanzierung der im Juni 2016 bekannt

gegebenen Akquisition der Koralle Gruppe.



- Artemis Beteiligungen I AG, die Hauptaktionärin von AFG, hat im

Zuge der Platzierung insgesamt 1'300'000 neue Aktien erworben.



Arbon, 19. September 2016-Die AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG

("AFG") hat 2.64 Mio. neu zu schaffende Namenaktien erfolgreich im

Rahmen eines Accelerated Bookbuilding-Verfahrens platziert, zu

welchem ausgewählte Investoren im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung in

der Schweiz sowie institutionelle Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz

(auf Regulation S Basis) eingeladen wurden. Der Bruttoerlös der

Platzierung beträgt CHF 37.8 Mio. Der Nettoerlös dient der

Refinanzierung der im Juni 2016 bekannt gegebenen Akquisition der

Koralle Gruppe.



Der Platzierungspreis beträgt CHF 14.30 pro neue Aktie, was einer

Prämie von 2.1% gegenüber dem Schlusskurs am 19. September 2016

entspricht. Die platzierten Aktien stammen aus dem bestehenden

genehmigten Kapital der AFG.



Im Zusammenhang mit der Platzierung wurden Michael Pieper als

AFG-Ankeraktionär über die von ihm gehaltene Artemis Beteiligungen I

AG insgesamt 1'300'000 neue Aktien zugeteilt. Die Artemis

Beteiligungen I AG wird damit neu rund 28.6% an der AFG halten.



Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 22. September 2016

kotiert und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange zugelassen werden.

Am gleichen Tag wird voraussichtlich auch die Lieferung der neuen

Aktien gegen Bezahlung erfolgen. UBS hat die Kapitalerhöhung als Sole

Bookrunner begleitet.



Diese Medienmitteilung sowie weitere Informationen zur AFG finden

Sie auf unserer Webseite www.afg.ch.



Kontakt:

Alexander von Witzleben

AFG Verwaltungsratspräsident und CEO



Felix Bodmer

CFO



Fabienne Zürcher

AFG Corporate Communications

T 41 71 447 45 54

fabienne.zuercher@afg.ch