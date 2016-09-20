Philips Lighting: Huawei and Philips Lighting partner to unlock an ocean of possibilities

Press Release

September 20, 2016

Huawei and Philips Lighting partner to unlock an ocean of possibilities for connected lighting

Partnership ensures the seamless interoperability of the Philips Hue connected lighting system for the home with Huawei's OceanConnect platform

Shanghai, China - Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, and Huawei Technologies have signed a partnership agreement to ensure the seamless interoperability of the Philips Hue connected lighting system for the home with Huawei's OceanConnect Internet of Things (IoT) platform. Under the agreement, Huawei will become a 'Friends of Hue' partner and Philips Lighting an OceanConnect partner, so that customers using Huawei's IoT platform will be able to offer their end users a certified user experience with full control of Philips Hue lighting.

The partnership will further enhance the user experience by enabling Philips Hue lighting products to work seamlessly with other connected devices, systems and apps. An example scenario may be intrusion detection, where an IP security camera detects movement at night causing an alarm to sound and Philips Hue bulbs to flash blue and red throughout the house.

"Growth of the IoT is predicated on devices and apps that can interoperate flawlessly and OceanConnect provides the ideal platform for harmonization. Our partnership with Philips Lighting will see the leading connected lighting system for the home interoperate with other devices via our OceanConnect platform," said Ma Haixu, President of Cloud Core Network Product Line, Huawei.

Sridhar Kumaraswamy, Business Leader Home Systems at Philips Lighting said, "Lighting is one of the top two most sought after applications in the smart home along with security. This latest partnership with Huawei brings together global leaders in IoT networking and connected lighting. It opens the door for many more consumer products to interoperate with Philips Hue and extends the reach of our lighting system into the growing connected home market."

Notes to Editors

About Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the world's leading connected lighting system for the home. It comprises bulbs, strips, spots, lamps and controls. Through a vibrant developer program there are more than 600 third-party apps for Philips Hue. The system is transforming how light is used in and around the home to stimulate your senses, light your moments and helps to provide peace of mind when away from home.

From the launch of Philips Hue in October 2012, Philips Lighting has encouraged other companies to develop devices, apps and systems that interoperate with the system. From third-party apps and wearable technology, to internet services and connected home products; Philips Hue goes beyond illumination to provide more than just light - to deliver new experiences where the only limit is your imagination. For more information, please visit www.meethue.com (http://www.meethue.com)

About Huawei OceanConnect

Huawei OceanConnect is an open ecosystem with the IoT connection management platform as its core. With open APIs and serial Agents, it accelerates applications' release, simplifies terminal access, and ensures network connection. In addition, it provides one-stop services for partners including all kinds of technical/marketing support and commercial cooperation. With more than 170 released APIs over 200 integrated devices and sensors, and more than 80 partners, Huawei OceanConnect Ecosystem provides solutions in Connected Car, Smart Home, Public Utility, Gas & Energy and other fields.

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2015 sales of EUR 7.5 billion, we have approximately 36,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com)

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com (http://www.huawei.com)

