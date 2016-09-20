HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Immunovaccine Inc. ("Immunovaccine" or the "Company") (TSX: IMV)(OTCQX: IMMVF), a clinical-stage vaccine and immunotherapy company, today announced that it will present data on its pre-clinical research investigating the use of its DepoVax™-based cancer immunotherapy to improve anti-PD-1 activity in typically unresponsive tumors. Researchers will present the data at the second annual cancer immunotherapy conference administered by the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT), the European Academy of Tumor Immunology (EATI), and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Session Title: Poster Session Poster Number: B113 Session Subtitle: Mechanistic Merging of Treatment Modalities Location: Americas Hall II, New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY Date: Monday, September 26, 2016 Time: 5:15 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. Abstract Title: Translational studies demonstrate that treatment with anti- PD-1 in unresponsive tumors can be improved by enhancing T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment with vaccine based immune therapy.

More information on the CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference abstracts can be found on the conference website: www.cancerimmunotherapyconference.org.

About Immunovaccine

Immunovaccine Inc. develops cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's DepoVax™ platform, a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. Immunovaccine has advanced two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase 1 human clinical trials and is currently conducting a Phase 2 study with its lead cancer vaccine therapy, DPX-Survivac, in recurrent lymphoma. DPX-Survivac is expected to enter additional Phase 2 clinical studies in ovarian cancer and glioblastoma (brain cancer). In collaboration with commercial and academic partners, Immunovaccine is also expanding the application of DepoVax™ as an adjuvanting platform for vaccines targeted against infectious diseases. Immunovaccine's goal in infectious diseases is to out-license its DepoVax™ platform to partners to generate earlier revenues. Connect at www.imvaccine.com.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Company, including access to capital, the successful completion of clinical trials and receipt of all regulatory approvals and the matters discussed under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in Immunovaccine's Annual Information Form filed on March 29, 2016. Immunovaccine Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law.

