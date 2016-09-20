CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Renoworks Software Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RW)(OTC PINK: RWOKF)("Renoworks" or the "Company"), the leading visualizer for the home remodeling and construction industry, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Tilelook, the leading web-based, 3D room scene design solution for dealers, resellers, and designers in Europe.

Tilelook allows users to define room layout and populate the scene with thousands of objects and content all in 3D. From there, users can generate a list of products, dimensions, and prices and create a realistic product rendering. Currently Tilelook partners with 414 manufacturer brands from 25 countries around the world. The Renoworks SDK™ is a Software-Development-Kit that expands the Tilelook product offering by creating rich, interactive visual applications using room scene renderings and photos.

Tilelook also works with manufacturers to list their product libraries and offer them to their suite of products. Tilelook will be promoting and demonstrating this platform at Cersaie from September 26-30, 2016 in Bologna, Italy. More information here: http://www.cersaie.it/en/.

"Renoworks SDK™ is an integral part of our Company's growth strategy," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "Development partners consider product visualization a critical item to their customer sales and marketing success. Now for the first time with the launch of our SDK, they can deliver cutting-edge visualization technology to showcase their products in their best light. We are extremely happy to be partnering with Tilelook on this initiative."

"We are excited to be adding the Renoworks visualization platform to our suite of products," says Marco Rossi, Managing Director of Tilelook. "The Renoworks technology is very complementary to our own product line and our clients are excited about the enhancements it brings to the table."

The Renoworks SDK™ provides a number of tools that lets developers build on a specific platform or integrate existing functionality into their own apps. The following major functions are being used by Tilelook:

-- Scene Publisher API: This allows a development partner to publish their own building and room scenes using a variety of file types ranging from actual photos, artist's renderings and architectural blueprints. Using a unique format developed by Renoworks, it is also now possible to produce scenes automatically without the need to manually mask around areas of the image to define regions, scale and add perspective, which results in thousands of hours in time savings. -- Library publisher: The Library Publisher allows a development partner to create, organize and update specific manufacturer libraries at will. Partners can now manage their own data, and even control the appearance and material properties. You can now fine-tune your solutions in order to deliver truly unique and customized sales and marketing environments with real world manufacturer's data. -- Product Configurator API: The product Configurator API allows clients to publish endless configurations of complex objects and use these visuals within their own user interface design. Using a combination of simple API calls, you can design a complete custom user experience around these dynamic graphical objects published on your web site.

About Tilelook

Tilelook is a web social community for bathrooms and other tile designs, a place where people can share new designs, using manufacturer products. Thanks to Tilelook, private users, tile and bathroom furniture resellers/producers now have the opportunity to create ideas, show them and learn from the comments they receive. With Tilelook, a manufacturer can use a modern yet simple web application that allows a user to design a bathroom or any tiled room in just minutes.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Delivered online and through mobile apps, Renoworks provides technology to manufacturers, contractors, remodelers builders and retailers offering the solution to one of the home remodeling industry's greatest challenges: enabling customers to see how their product choices will look in a realistic, virtual environment - even in their own home - before they make a purchase decision. Renoworks markets its software as a cost-effective lead generation tool and generates revenues from three main business lines: Enterprise, Renoworks PRO™, and its Software Development Kit, Renoworks SDK™. For more information, visit www.renoworks.com

