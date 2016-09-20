Research and Markets - Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market CAGR Growth of 4.47% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Henkel, Grab Shield, The Honest Company

DUBLIN, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global baby laundry detergent market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Introduction of laundry pods will be a key trend for market growth. Laundry pods are superior to liquid or powder detergents in that they are convenient to use and are compatible with most kinds of washing machines.
Though there have been some concerns regarding the unsafe nature of pods for children, because of the attractive packaging of these products, the demand for these is not likely to decline in the near future. Manufacturers have already taken protective measures such as changing the product packaging to protect children.
According to the report, baby laundry detergent liquids accounted for the largest share of the market in 2015 and will continue to maintain their position during the forecast period. The rising penetration of washing machines in developing countries is one of the major drivers of the surge in demand for baby laundry detergent liquids. In terms of the sales of washing machines, the primary markets worldwide are China, India, the US, Brazil, and Indonesia. In 2014, nearly 78% of Chinese consumers had access to washing machines.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- Chicco
- Church & Dwight
- Henkel
- Pigeon
- P&G
- Babyganics
- Biokleen
- Dapple
- Earth's Best
- Eco Sprout
- Eco-Me
- Grab Green
- GreenShield Organic
- Seventh Generation
- Sonett
- Tandi's Naturals
- The Honest Company
- Dropps
- Earth Friendly Products
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by retail format
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
PART 15: Appendix
PART 16: About the Author
