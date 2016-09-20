sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 20.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,154 Euro		-0,206
-0,62 %
WKN: 854607 ISIN: JP3814000000 Ticker-Symbol: FJI 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,28
33,664
22:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION33,154-0,62 %