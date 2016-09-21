

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) said that its President & Chief executive Officer Michael Mertin has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be seeking another term on the Executive Board after the expiry of his employment contract on June 30, 2017.



After thetermination of his current contract Mertin will concentrate on new challenges outside Jenoptik, the company said.



The Supervisory Board will now focus on the succession to Mertin and for that purpose will start a structured process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX