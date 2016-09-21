SoftKinetic Introduces Smallest 3D DepthSense Camera Available For Mobile Platforms





Latest Camera Offers Sophisticated Capabilities for Next-Generation Mobile Applications Including Augmented and Virtual Reality

BRUSSELS, Sept. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --SoftKinetic® (http://www.softkinetic.com), the world's leading provider of 3D vision and gesture recognition solutions, today announced the launch of the DepthSense® 541, the world's smallest 3D depth sensing time-of-flight (ToF) camera created especially for mobile platforms. The DS541 offers the highest level of efficiency available on the market, perfect for small form factors such as smartphones and wearables.

The global 3D camera market is expected to reach $10.8 billion USD by 2021, led by significant embedded adoption in the mobile space, particularly around media and entertainment applications (Allied Market Research 2016). SoftKinetic's DS541 is the world's thinnest high resolution ToF camera form factor that offers the fastest multi-point auto focus performance available in extreme low light conditions, even on objects without contrast. It is optimized for next-generation mobile computing imaging, enabling DSLR quality depth-of-field and background replacement, as well as AR/VR natural hand interaction and disruptive applications, such as location based games, indoor navigation and 3D scanning.

"Mobile technology innovation, combined with increased consumer expectations, has created a heightened demand for 3D vision innovation in handheld devices and wearables," said Eric Krzeslo, CMO and co-founder of SoftKinetic. "The rise of location-based augmented reality games requires 3D technology at a smaller footprint, with increased sophistication and capability. SoftKinetic has led innovation in ToF technology and we're excited to continue offer the best 3D depth sensing hardware and software solutions for a wide variety of platforms."

SoftKinetic's DS541 is based on the latest DepthSense ToF architecture and features:

10µ pixel, inch sensor with micro lenses for highest depth resolution

HDR sensor for both outdoor operation and extra close depth capture

MIPI interface for lowest latency

Innovative lens design for smallest form factor and highest efficiency

The DS541 is currently available for sample, with mass production planned in Q3 2017. A select few will have the opportunity to experience the DS541's premium performance, simplified integration and fundamental time of flight technology during the two-day DepthSense Workshop, taking place in San Jose, CA on September 26-27, 2016.

About SoftKinetic

SoftKinetic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, is a leader in 3D vision and gesture recognition technologies. The company's DepthSense® 3D CMOS time-of-flight sensors and cameras, together with its advanced middleware, provide cutting-edge 3D vision capabilities for a wide variety of industries including gaming, AR/VR, PC, mobile and automotive.

Founded in 2007, SoftKinetic is a privately held company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium with offices in San Jose, CA. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or visit www.softkinetic.com.

