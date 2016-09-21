sprite-preloader
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, September 21

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		The European Investment Trust plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Wells Capital Management, Inc.
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		July 15, 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:September 20, 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		12%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect

GB0003295010		5,190,8465,190,8465,202,6665,202,66612.37%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights

5,202,666		12.37%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:Wells Capital Management, Inc.
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder acquired:11,820
12. Date on which proxy holder acquired voting rights:July 15, 2016

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Darrick Yong
15. Contact telephone number:1-415-396-8848

