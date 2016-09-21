New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2016) - Yappn Corp. (OTCQB: YPPN) ("Yappn" or "Company"), a real-time innovative language solutions Company announced today that it has launched its new e-translation product, the Vendor Input Manager ("VIM"), an advanced product that provides international vendors with the ability to integrate into leading eCommerce marketplace sites. ZALORA Group ("ZALORA"), Asia's leading online fashion destination, is currently implementing this technology with its vendors.

According to market research firm eMarketer Inc. (eMarketer), consumers worldwide will spend US$1.672 trillion online this year. By 2019, eMarketer projects online purchases will more than double to US$3.551 trillion as additional people come online around the world. A large segment of this growth is in marketplace eCommerce sites like Amazon.com and ZALORA.com, which allow vendors to maintain their own eCommerce websites/stores and at the same time sell their products as well in a combined vendor store with existing consumer traffic.

Using "VIM" the product descriptions can be easily translated in bulk at the vendor's choice into virtually any language, allowing vendors to take advantage of the large and growing online marketplace opportunity. This helps the marketplaces to grow their product selection and the vendors to access new buyers without the traditional significant localization cost.

Anthony R. Pearlman, Chief Technology Officer stated: "Yappn is pleased to add another leading edge enhanced translation product to its robust product portfolio and further leverage Yappn's language services platform of solutions and services. This new Microsoft Azure cloud hosted product and service will enable Yappn's technology and professional services teams to work with eCommerce vendors, empowering them to efficiently and cost effectively expand their global presence in the preferred language of their clients. With this new product launch, Yappn further creates a truly global user experience for vendors and customers alike."

Steve Taylor, Chief Sales Officer continued: "VIM positions Yappn extremely well to take advantage of the marketplace phenomenon. We are pleased to be working with a number of ZALORA's vendors who now have access to ZALORA's international sites and we continue to speak with other companies that are in need of this easy-to-use solution."

Giovanni Musillo, Head of Brand Acquisition from ZALORA stated: "We are very excited to offer this solution to our vendors. This solution will make it easier for our vendors to sell with ZALORA and to access exciting new markets."

About ZALORA Group

Founded in 2012, ZALORA Group is Asia's online fashion destination providing global and local fashion and beauty brands, innovative technology and customer service throughout Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

About Yappn

Yappn Corp. (OTCQB: YPPN) empowers clients to grow their business and capture new markets through its proprietary innovative language solutions. Offering a complete customizable set of tools to engage consumers in up to 67 languages, Yappn's technology gives people, brands and organizations the power to be social, conduct commerce and communicate freely without a language barrier.

