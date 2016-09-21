Classic and vintage biking in fine style for a good cause worldwide: On 25 September, bike fans from around the world will gather and ride together to support projects to improve men's health.

Delticom's motorbike sector (Moto-tyres.co.uk online shop) is supporting trips in ten cities and four countries, and is calling on bikers to join in.

Proceeds from the campaign will be donated to a number of projects combating prostate cancer and promoting suicide prevention.

Biking to make a difference: Once again this year, on 25 September 2016, tens of thousands of bikers around the world will be sprucing themselves up for the "Distinguished Gentleman's Ride". Once suitably attired, they will climb aboard their classic motorbikes and create a spectacular streetscape in more than 400 cities and around 80 countries throughout the world and all for a good cause: the aim of this event, which has been running annually on the last weekend in September since 2012, is to promote men's health. Donations and sponsorship are used to fund projects combating prostate cancer and promoting suicide prevention throughout the world. Last year, it raised more than 2.3 million US dollars; the target for 2016: five million dollars.

On 25 September, bike fans from around the world will gather and ride together to support projects to improve men's health (Photo: Business Wire)

As in previous years, Delticom's motorbike sector and its online shops, including Moto-tyres.co.uk, are sponsoring the campaign. In Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Munich), France (Paris and Bordeaux), Italy (Milan and Florence) and the UK (London and Oxford), the online shop from Europe's largest online tyre retailer is supporting rides in ten bike-mad cities with a total of 5,000 US dollars.

Each individual biker can contribute to the success of the Gentleman's Ride in their own way, however, by organising a ride of their own, participating, or donating. In addition, all bikers taking part are potential "fundraisers", who can be supported by donations. Anyone raising more than 200 dollars will receive the exclusive "Ride Dapper" patch, and will be entered in the "Gentlefolk" prize draw, where attractive prizes are up for grabs.

"Not only is the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride a great idea which successfully promotes men's health every year; thanks to the classic motorbike models and bikers in their Sunday best, it's also a real eye-catcher. Naturally, it thrives on participation. We are inviting all motorbike enthusiasts to take part in a ride near them. And if you can't make it yourself, why not support any friends or colleagues taking part with a donation", says Oliver Pflaum, Sales Manager for Moto-tyres.co.uk.

For more on the "Distinguished Gentleman's Ride", information about local campaigns, and to register or donate, head to: https://www.gentlemansride.com/.

Go to www.gentlemansride.com/rides for a world map showing all the cities where a charity ride is taking place.

About Moto-tyres.co.uk

Whether you're looking for chopper, sport-touring or scooter tyres: bikers will find everything their heart desires in this renowned online store's range. Accessories such as bike inner tubes, oil and batteries, as well as off-road tyre mousse complete Delticom's bike range. The two-wheeler tyre specialist's portfolio includes all established premium bike tyre manufacturers such as Metzeler, Pirelli, Continental, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Michelin, as well as renowned quality brands such as Heidenau, Avon, Maxxis and Mitas. In addition, Delticom offers exclusive distribution lines from different segments such as Turkish scooter tyre and off-road brand Anlas, radial tyres from Nankang, and chopper tyres from FullBoreUSA.

Online store for end users: www.moto-tyres.co.uk

Further online stores in Europe: www.MotorradreifenDirekt.de (DE), www.MotorradreifenDirekt.at (AT), www.MotorradreifenDirekt.ch (CH), www.pneus-moto.fr (FR), www.motorbandenmarkt.nl (NL), www.moto-pneumatici.it (IT), www.neumaticosdemoto.es (ES) and more.

Online store for dealers: www.yourtyres.co.uk

About the company: www.delti.com

