Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "DIY Market in Europe 2016-2020" report to their offering.

In Europe, the home improvement market stood at $362.5 billion in 2014.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the DIY market in Europe for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account the revenue generated through retail sales of DIY products purchased from DIY and home improvement stores. The market size considers retail sales only from 28 EU countries.

A trend contributing to the growth of the market is a rising interest in home improvement. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the DIY market in Europe is the thriving home improvement segment in the region. The home improvement market is highly fragmented, which provides many growth opportunities to manufacturers. With an improved standard of living and the increased demand for a better home space, the home improvement segment has successfully positioned itself as a top priority among consumers.

According to the report, a key growth driver is the influence exerted by media. Media, especially television, has been playing a major role in developing the DIY consumer base by telecasting shows on home remodeling and repairs. Cable television networks like TLC Network and HGTV are increasingly focusing on DIY projects at home. The social media also plays a vital role in the growth of this market. Video streaming sites such as YouTube and Vimeo encourage DIY consumers to learn and try new things. Social network sites such as Facebook and Pinterest also help in attracting DIY consumers.

Key vendors

ADEO

Bauhaus

Hornbach Baumarkt

Kingfisher

OBI

Other prominent vendors

EMV-PROFI

Eurobaustoff

Intergamma

Kesko

Travis Perkins

Les Mousquetaires

Sherwin-Williams

ZEUS

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: DIY model

Part 06: European Union: Profile

Part 07: Market landscape

Part 08: Retail format sales

Part 09: Segmentation by product category

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h2sqt9/diy_market_in.

Related Topics: Do It Yourself

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160921005967/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716