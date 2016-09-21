Research and Markets - Global Data Converter Market CAGR Growth of 5.74% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global data converter market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: A trend propelling market growth is the growing demand for high speed data converters for electronic warfare. Designers of electronic warfare systems are in a constant need of data converter, which provides Nyquist frequency larger than 2 GHz and flat frequency response in these large instantaneous bandwidths.

Advances in technology in high-speed data converters allow significant changes in the design of microwave systems. New generation converters allow data conversion of L (1 to 2GHz), S (2 to 4 GHz), C (4 to 8 GHz), or X (8 to 12 GHz) bands. This has resulted in design and development of high quality transceivers. Such data converters allow the scanning of large frequency ranges, useful for electronic listening devices and generation of ultra-wideband signal, which has applications in electronic warfare systems.

According to the report, a key growth driver is the growing adoption of consumer electronics. Data converters are extensively used in consumer electronic devices. It is also used in devices such as smartphones and tablets. In consumer electronic devices, data converters are used for functions such as image processing, touch sensitivity, call signal processing, network signal processing, and video calling.

The rising focus on enhancing digital experience by system integrators has, in turn, resulted in increasing the reliability of data converters. Processing the network received by the devices is analog-intensive operations and conversion of usable bandwidth and dynamic range of frequency bands needs to be processed without any time lag.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Maxim Integrated

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Basic data converter architecture

PART 06: Data converter application

PART 07: Market landscape

PART 08: Market segmentation by type

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Appendix

PART 18: About the Author

