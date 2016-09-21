Research and Markets - Global Data Converter Market CAGR Growth of 5.74% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Data Converter Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global data converter market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: A trend propelling market growth is the growing demand for high speed data converters for electronic warfare. Designers of electronic warfare systems are in a constant need of data converter, which provides Nyquist frequency larger than 2 GHz and flat frequency response in these large instantaneous bandwidths.
Advances in technology in high-speed data converters allow significant changes in the design of microwave systems. New generation converters allow data conversion of L (1 to 2GHz), S (2 to 4 GHz), C (4 to 8 GHz), or X (8 to 12 GHz) bands. This has resulted in design and development of high quality transceivers. Such data converters allow the scanning of large frequency ranges, useful for electronic listening devices and generation of ultra-wideband signal, which has applications in electronic warfare systems.
According to the report, a key growth driver is the growing adoption of consumer electronics. Data converters are extensively used in consumer electronic devices. It is also used in devices such as smartphones and tablets. In consumer electronic devices, data converters are used for functions such as image processing, touch sensitivity, call signal processing, network signal processing, and video calling.
The rising focus on enhancing digital experience by system integrators has, in turn, resulted in increasing the reliability of data converters. Processing the network received by the devices is analog-intensive operations and conversion of usable bandwidth and dynamic range of frequency bands needs to be processed without any time lag.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- Analog Devices
- NXP Semiconductors
- Texas Instruments
- STMicroelectronics
- Maxim Integrated
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Basic data converter architecture
PART 06: Data converter application
PART 07: Market landscape
PART 08: Market segmentation by type
PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
PART 11: Market drivers
PART 12: Impact of drivers
PART 13: Market challenges
PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 15: Market trends
PART 16: Vendor landscape
PART 17: Appendix
PART 18: About the Author
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrlgw5/global_data
Related Topics: Electrical Engineering
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716