Different Settlement Cycles Lead to Planned Temporary Halt to Nasdaq Trading of Logitech Shares

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today confirmed that the payment date for the Company's dividend, approved at its 2016 annual general meeting, is expected to be Sept. 27, 2016. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 22 and on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Sept. 23.

As previously communicated, due to the unaligned ex-dividend dates resulting from Logitech's dual listing and different settlement cycles across the SIX Swiss and Nasdaq exchanges, Nasdaq has informed the Company that it will temporarily halt the trading of Logitech shares on its platform on Sept. 22, 2016 from the start of the trading session on Nasdaq until the close of the trading session on the SIX Swiss Exchange at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The reason for the halt is the unaligned ex-dividend dates. Logitech does not expect to disclose any additional information on this topic.

