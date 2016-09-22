Collaborative Design, Engineering and Project Management Accelerate Product Delivery

Geberit Sanitary Modules Copyright Geberit (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced that Geberit Group, a European leader in sanitary technology, is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to create a more collaborative global product development environment that will accelerate time to market.

With 35 production facilities and over 12,000 employees in 40 countries, Geberit Group is a Swiss-headquartered global provider of sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. Once installed, the products often remain invisible to consumers and must therefore be developed for high quality and reliability, while addressing design, comfort, hygiene, hydraulics, fire protection, acoustics and sustainability. As part of a long-term vision to optimize business processes, Geberit recently embarked on group-wide projects including the deployment of a worldwide innovation platform.

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides Geberit with integrated, digital collaborative design and engineering capabilities. The platform's applications enable effective design-for-cost strategies in compliance with sustainability targets and safety norms, to launch products faster. In this virtual environment, Geberit can test and validate designs, and program and simulate manufacturing. This helps reduce the need for physical prototypes and ensures manufacturability early in the process.

"Since 1987 we've relied on Dassault Systèmes' specialized applications for unparalleled product design and have now chosen the company's 3DEXPERIENCE platform as a global solution to improve our mechanical engineering, design management and enterprise collaboration," said Juerg Huber, Head of R&D Applications, Geberit. "By adopting a single platform, we can consolidate multiple data platforms, optimize processes and help ensure leading, competitive operations for the future."

"From fashion to home fixtures, consumer goods and retail companies worldwide share in the vision to design, develop and deliver innovative products to their customers," said Chris Colyer, Vice President, Consumer Goods and Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Geberit can improve collaboration between its stakeholders and increase engineering and manufacturing efficiencies, to deliver functional, durable and respected products while adhering to time and budget constraints."

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 210,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

