Constellation Brands Inc: Constellation Brands to Host Institutional Investor Meeting in New York City on November 9, 2016

VICTOR, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2016 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it will host its November 9, 2016, institutional investor meeting in New York City at the Conrad Hotel, located at 102 North End Ave. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST and is expected to conclude by approximately 5:00 p.m., and will be webcasted. The company will host a reception following the formal presentations.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Constellation Brands Internet Website (www.cbrands.com (http://www.cbrands.com)) by following the instructions in the "Investors" section. Following the presentation, the webcast will be available at the Constellation Brands website for replay. Financial and statistical information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of any reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available at the company's website under "Investors" by selecting "Financial History".

Presentations, which are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST, will be made by Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer; David Klein, chief financial officer; Bill Newlands, president, wines and spirits; and Paul Hetterich, president, beer division. The presentations will cover the company's strategic business activities, financial and operational performance and outlook for the future.

For event reservations, please contact Laura Schroth by Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at (585) 678-7453 or by e-mail at laura.schroth@cbrands.com (mailto:laura.schroth@cbrands.com).

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is a Fortune 500® company and one of the top performing stocks in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and Jackson-Triggs. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio, sales in approximately 100 countries, about 40 facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.

CONTACTS

Media

Cheryl Gossin: 585-678-7191

Amy Martin: 585-678-7141

Investor Relations

Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483

Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170





