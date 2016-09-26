

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electronics retailer Best Buy has announced it will start displaying and selling crowdfunding products from startups.



Best Buy says that its Ignite program will give 'customers access to even more of the latest technology from some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and startups in consumer electronics.'



The new Ignite will have new section on BestBuy.com where customers can browse, learn about, and purchase the newest products from startups and will also have a dedicated space at stores.



The first Ignite space will open for business in the new Mountain View Best Buy store. It'll include a selection of crowdfunded gadgets including the Tangram smart rope, Flic smart button, RoBo 3D printer, Zuli Smartplug, and Noke Bluetooth padlock.



