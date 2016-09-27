TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 26, 2016) - Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, today announced that it has received the 2016 Excellence in Sustainability award from Cisco®.

This prestigious award recognizes Celestica for Excellence in Sustainability for demonstrating sustainability leadership above and beyond standard sustainability practices, and leading the industry through its approaches to reduce negative environmental impacts and raise positive social impacts. The distinction was awarded during Cisco's 25th Annual Supplier Appreciation Event, held September 8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

"The theme for our Silver Anniversary SAE event, 'Celebrating the Journey', puts the spotlight on our continued journey towards Digitization and the tremendous opportunities that come from connecting people, processes, data and things," said John Kern, senior vice president, Supply Chain Operations, Cisco. "Cisco's supply chain has evolved into the recognized leader it is today with suppliers and partners playing an instrumental role in the company's growth, development and success. We've come a long way, but we must continue to evolve, innovate and accelerate."

Cisco presented awards to suppliers in recognition of their contributions to Cisco's success in fiscal year 2016. Celebrating 25 years of partnering, Cisco recognized the dedication and successes of the very best of its strategic suppliers and manufacturing partners -- critical to a complex, global supply chain like Cisco.

