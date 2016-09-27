NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) -
Compact: The Impact VE-TTL is compact. Powerful TTL battery monolights are enabling photographers to be even more creative with light. Anywhere. Anytime. But most of them are still the size of traditional AC-powered monolights, making pack-out for location portraiture bulky. With Impact's new 8.9" long and 4.1" diameter Venture monolight, you can fit your new flash into the same space as a fast telephoto lens (or a couple speedlights!).
Fast: The Impact Venture 600Ws TTL Monolight is a thoroughbred when it comes to recycling speed and flash duration.
In Quick Mode, recycle time for full power is only 1.2 seconds over the eight-stop range; Power Mode is 3 seconds.
When it comes to stopping action, max flash duration is 1/19,500 sec. in fast mode and 1/18,500 sec. in Power Mode. How does Impact do it? The Venture TTL-600 features advanced IGBT technology that enables ultrafast switching and makes it possible to attain fast flash durations at higher output powers.
Versatile: Included are both a tilting stand mount and pistol-style grip for all kinds of mounting and moving scenarios. When removed, the flash is a compact 8.9" long and 4.1" in diameter.
This is also possible because Impact uses the Comet-style adapter mount for minimum size and maximum portability. But that isn't a limitation -- there is also a Comet-to-Bowens light shaper adapter for full use with all S-Mount light shapers available from Impact and other manufacturers.
Also worth mentioning is the included frosted glass dome for bare-bulb effects. This also matters when maximizing on output patterns with hard and soft light shapers, plus filling a softbox for even diffusion.
Powerful: It's small, but it packs a punch. 600Ws of power + 500 full-power flashes for each battery mean you can shoot all day... and night. And actual performance can overpower the sun easily with f/22.6 / ISO 100 at 10 feet in Power Mode, or f/11.5 in Quick Mode, with full time HSS (no extra buttons to press!). And our 2.4 Ghz Transmitter works up to 100 meters (300 feet).
Compatible: Impact is launching this flash with dedicated TTL Transmitters for Sony, Canon and Nikon. The new transmitters have nine channels in three groups (A, B, C), plus ninety-nine Personal IDs and allow both TTL and full manual power control up to 328' (100 m) away. On top of that, with auto-switching, the flash automatically knows which dedicated camera transmitter you are using.
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
- Powerful 600 Ws battery-powered monolight
- Amazingly compact at only 8.9" long and 4.1" in diameter
- Battery endurance of 500 full-power flashes per charge
- TTL support for Sony, Canon, and Nikon
- Two flash modes: Quick (1.2-second recycle) and Power (3-second recycle)
- Digital Color Correction Circuit (DCCC) for stabilizing color temperature throughout the power ranges of both operating modes
- Supports TTL, HSS, and Second Curtain Sync when used with the Venture TTL Wireless Controller
- Flash duration from 1/19,500 to 1/455 second
- Adjustable 1500 lm (15 W) LED modeling lamp with four-option menu
- Advanced IGBT circuitry enables fast switching at high power
Consistent: Pros who know want every flash to count. The Venture TTL-600 uses Digital Color Correction Circuitry (DCCC) to keep the color consistent within +/- 50K at all power levels and in both operating modes.
Full details and specifications are available at ImpactStudioLighting.com/venture.
