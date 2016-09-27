NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) -

Compact: The Impact VE-TTL is compact. Powerful TTL battery monolights are enabling photographers to be even more creative with light. Anywhere. Anytime. But most of them are still the size of traditional AC-powered monolights, making pack-out for location portraiture bulky. With Impact's new 8.9" long and 4.1" diameter Venture monolight, you can fit your new flash into the same space as a fast telephoto lens (or a couple speedlights!).

Fast: The Impact Venture 600Ws TTL Monolight is a thoroughbred when it comes to recycling speed and flash duration.

In Quick Mode, recycle time for full power is only 1.2 seconds over the eight-stop range; Power Mode is 3 seconds.

When it comes to stopping action, max flash duration is 1/19,500 sec. in fast mode and 1/18,500 sec. in Power Mode. How does Impact do it? The Venture TTL-600 features advanced IGBT technology that enables ultrafast switching and makes it possible to attain fast flash durations at higher output powers.

Versatile: Included are both a tilting stand mount and pistol-style grip for all kinds of mounting and moving scenarios. When removed, the flash is a compact 8.9" long and 4.1" in diameter.

This is also possible because Impact uses the Comet-style adapter mount for minimum size and maximum portability. But that isn't a limitation -- there is also a Comet-to-Bowens light shaper adapter for full use with all S-Mount light shapers available from Impact and other manufacturers.

Also worth mentioning is the included frosted glass dome for bare-bulb effects. This also matters when maximizing on output patterns with hard and soft light shapers, plus filling a softbox for even diffusion.

Powerful: It's small, but it packs a punch. 600Ws of power + 500 full-power flashes for each battery mean you can shoot all day... and night. And actual performance can overpower the sun easily with f/22.6 / ISO 100 at 10 feet in Power Mode, or f/11.5 in Quick Mode, with full time HSS (no extra buttons to press!). And our 2.4 Ghz Transmitter works up to 100 meters (300 feet).

Compatible: Impact is launching this flash with dedicated TTL Transmitters for Sony, Canon and Nikon. The new transmitters have nine channels in three groups (A, B, C), plus ninety-nine Personal IDs and allow both TTL and full manual power control up to 328' (100 m) away. On top of that, with auto-switching, the flash automatically knows which dedicated camera transmitter you are using.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Powerful 600 Ws battery-powered monolight

Amazingly compact at only 8.9" long and 4.1" in diameter

Battery endurance of 500 full-power flashes per charge

TTL support for Sony, Canon, and Nikon

Two flash modes: Quick (1.2-second recycle) and Power (3-second recycle)

Digital Color Correction Circuit (DCCC) for stabilizing color temperature throughout the power ranges of both operating modes

Supports TTL, HSS, and Second Curtain Sync when used with the Venture TTL Wireless Controller

Flash duration from 1/19,500 to 1/455 second

Adjustable 1500 lm (15 W) LED modeling lamp with four-option menu

Advanced IGBT circuitry enables fast switching at high power

Consistent: Pros who know want every flash to count. The Venture TTL-600 uses Digital Color Correction Circuitry (DCCC) to keep the color consistent within +/- 50K at all power levels and in both operating modes.

Full details and specifications are available at ImpactStudioLighting.com/venture.

