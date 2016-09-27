Biofertilizers to Replace Chemical Fertilizers; CBF China Biofertilizer A.G., Novozymes A.S. and Labiofam S.A. to Remain Industry Players

HYDERABAD, India, September 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Mordor Intelligence announces the release of their report on the global biofertilizers market. The report titled "Global Biofertilizers Market - By Microorganism, Application and Geography - Trends and Forecasts," discusses the current landscape and outlook of the said market.

The global market for biofertilizers is projected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 13.3%. Biofertilizers are renewable sources of plant nutrients that supplement chemical fertilizers. These are selected strains of beneficial soil microorganisms used either for seed treatment or soil application.

Our report on biofertilizers is segmented as follows:

By Microorganism Rhizobium Azotobacter Azospirillum Blue-Green Algae Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria Mycorrhiza Others

By Crop Type Cereals Legumes Fruits and Vegetables Plantations Others

By Geography Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America Rest of the World



Azotobacter is the most popular nitrogen fixing bacteria and is the fastest growing segment, accounting for over 20% of the global market share. By crop type, biofertilizers for fruits & vegetables is growing at a higher rate than all the other crop types; this segment is followed by cereal crops.

Key market players are focusing entirely on new product launches to cater to a wider consumer base. The global bio-fertilizers market is fragmented in many small players catering to small regions. The major players in the market are CBF China Biofertilizer A.G., Novozymes A.S., and Labiofam S.A.

