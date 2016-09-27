SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) is widely expected to sell about 75% of Vale Fertilizantes, its fertilizer business, to The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) (Plymouth, Minnesota), a leading U.S. fertilizer producer, in the near future, according to Reuters and other news sources. The deal would combine Vale's fertilizer and phosphate assets, and would fit Mosaic's recent trend of buying up other companies' fertilizer businesses, such as those of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) (Minneapolis, Minnesota) and CF Industries Holdings Incorporated (NYSE:CF) (Deerfield, Illinois). Industrial Info is tracking $6.5 billion in projects involving Mosaic, and $3.28 billion in projects involving Vale Fertilizantes.

Within this article: Details on the highest-valued projects involving Vale Fertilizantes and Mosaic, including proposals for major facilities in Florida and Brazil.

