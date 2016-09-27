NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Archive360, the leading provider of email archive migration software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Archive360 in its 2016 Cloud Computing Partner Program Guide, a list of leading technology vendors with cloud-related partner programs that enable and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives.

The CRN 2016 Cloud Computing Partner Program Guide serves as a valuable resource for solution providers navigating the booming cloud marketplace, helping them to identify technology suppliers that offer innovative cloud solutions and partner programs. To qualify for participation in the Cloud Partner Program Guide, technology vendors must have a unique set of partner program benefits for solution providers that deliver cloud infrastructure or applications.

"For channel partners, active support for their cloud-based solutions is more critical than ever," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2016 Cloud Computing Partner Program Guide recognizes vendors that provide excellent resources, training and financial incentives for cloud, doing their best to help partners make the most of this now foundational practice area. We congratulate all the innovative, forward-looking companies on the 2016 list and invite the solution provider community to take full advantage of this terrific resource for finding the right cloud vendors to partner with."

The Archive360 Accelerate Channel Partner Program offers a complete "migration in a box" solution for partners that need to migrate customer data from aging, legacy archives into Microsoft Office 365 or other leading cloud archives, increasing potential revenues up to 4X. This fast, high value solution can increase partner services revenue potential while proactively addressing future customer satisfaction issues triggered by leaving the on-premises archive untouched. Archive2Anywhere can compliantly migrate Journal content, PSTs, and rehydrate message stubs in a legally defensible manner while maintaining full chain of custody. Archive2Anywhere is fast, predictable and proven with 100 percent data fidelity and support for all of the top current and legacy email archiving platforms. Archive2Azure, a specialized component of the Archive2Anywhere solution, enables the complete elimination of legacy archives and other low touch "grey" data, while ensuring its secure retention, regulatory compliance and long-term management in the Azure cloud.

"With our Accelerate Channel Program, not only do we provide partners with access to our fast, accurate, predictable and compliant Archive2Anywhere email archive migration platform and our Archive2Azure Microsoft Azure cloud acceleration and regulatory compliance storage solution, we also deliver compelling partner incentives and engagement tools. It's all been packaged together to open doors and drive increased Microsoft Office 365 and next-generation cloud archive solutions market opportunities," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "To be included in the CRN 2016 Cloud Computing Partner Program Guide underscores the value of our program to partners seeking to increase Office 365 license consumption and build long term customer relationships and loyalty."

To learn more about the Archive360 Partner Program, please visit: http://www.archive360.com/a-successful-partner-focused-business/.

The Cloud Partner Program Guide will be featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg.

Tweet This:

.@TheChannelCo recognizes @Archive360 in 2016 @CRN Cloud Computing Partner Program Guide CRNCloudPPG crn.com/cloud-ppg

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Archive360

Archive360™ is the market leader in email archive migration software, successfully migrating more than 12 petabytes of data for more than 500 organizations worldwide since 2012. The company's flagship product, Archive2Anywhere™, is the only solution in the market purpose-built to deliver consistently fast, trouble-free, predictable archive migrations, with verifiable data fidelity and defensible chain of custody reporting. Archive360's newly released Archive2Azure™ solution is the industry's first regulatory compliance and grey data storage solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization and delivers its solutions through a network of specialist partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. For further information, please visit: www.archive360.com.

Archive360, Archive2Anywhere and Archive2Azure are trademarks of Archive360. All other brands and product names in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

PR Contacts

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group

(925) 785-3014

Email Contact



Nicole Gorman

The Ventana Group

(508)397-0131

Email Contact



Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

Email Contact



