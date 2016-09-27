Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced that it signed a global ecommerce agreement with Canary, makers of innovative home security devices and software. Canary is using Digital River's cloud-based ecommerce solution to power its U.S. webstore (https://canary.is/flex/) and expand internationally with new webstores in France (http://shop.canary.is/FR), Germany (http://shop.canary.is/DE) and the U.K. (http://shop.canary.is/UK). All of the sites showcase Canary, an all-in-one home security system with HD camera, siren and air monitor. The U.S. store also is accepting pre-orders for the recently released Canary Flex™, the first and only indoor and outdoor, weatherproof, HD security camera that can be used wire-free or plugged in.

"Canary is at a crucial growth phase, poised for broader international expansion," Dave Friedman, director of product management for Canary. "By working with Digital River, we can consolidate to one relationship for our global e-business and managed affiliate marketing needs. Digital River offers not only a scalable ecommerce platform with built-in compliance management capabilities, but also expert counsel about how to enter new geographies with a local presence and less friction."

Digital River's ecommerce solution simplifies the management of multiple store locales and complicated international tax requirements. Its underlying administration tools enable Canary to make a single update and apply it across webstores and geographies. By taking advantage of this unified approach, Canary can scale to new countries more quickly, introducing their products to a wider consumer base and ultimately meeting their global growth goals.

"Canary has built solid momentum behind their brand and demand for their products in domestic markets. We are looking forward to helping them extend their success to the global stage," said David Woolenberg, Digital River's senior vice president of Global Sales.

About Canary

Canary empowers people to live fearless lives. Canary seamlessly integrate state-of-the-art hardware with sophisticated software to create simple, effective products that solve real problems and make life easier. By harnessing powerful computer vision and machine learning algorithms to interpret an extensive array of sensor data, the company identifies meaningful information about what happens at home -- creating a richer and more immediate connection to the people and places that matter most. A daily habit for customers, who check into the app more than three times a day, Canary launched in 15 countries in just 15 months and is available in retail stores across North America and Europe. Smarter technology. Superior design. Real security. For more information, visit canary.is.

About Digital River, Inc.

Backed by 20 years of ecommerce experience, Digital River is recognized as a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Digital River's cloud-based commerce, payments and marketing services to manage and grow their online businesses. Through these services, Digital River connects B2B and B2C digital products companies and branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels, and nearly every country in the world.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital River, visit the corporate website, read the Digital River Blog, follow the company on Twitter or call +1 952-253-1234.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Twitter Tags: @DigitalRiverInc, @canary, ecommerce

Click to Tweet: Home security company @canary selects @DigitalRiverInc to power its global ecommerce

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160927006509/en/

Contacts:

Digital River, Inc.

Kristin McKenzie, +1 952-225-3718

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

publicrelations@digitalriver.com