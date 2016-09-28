LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) (D-BOX) and Cineplex Entertainment ("Cineplex") (TSX: CGX) announced today their agreement to install additional D-BOX high fidelity motion systems in 10 of Cineplex's theatres across Canada. This announcement brings the total number of auditoriums that feature the D-BOX experience to 77. Installations will begin soon and are expected to be completed by year end.

"As a Canadian company that's been experiencing a lot of growth overseas, we are always happy to build on our footprint here at home. Cineplex has a reputation as one of North America's top operators so the fit between us is perfect," stated Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. "This contract means we can introduce more and more Canadians to a premium entertainment experience that really has no equal on the market."

"Whether they're watching the latest action movie or a suspenseful thriller, D-BOX Motion Seats immerse our guests that much further into the movie-going experience," said Pat Marshall, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, Cineplex Entertainment. "Our guests love feeling like they're a part of the action on the big screen and we look forward to bringing the D-Box experience to even more people across Canada with these new installations."

Specific theatre locations will be announced closer to their opening dates.

About D-BOX Technologies Inc.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercialize cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and industrial markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for each visual content which are sent to a motion system integrated into either a platform, a seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 164 theatres with 1,678 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas, and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX™, Poptopia, and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at www.Cineplex.com.

