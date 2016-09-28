LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Xirrus, the leading provider of next generation, cloud-enabled Wi-Fi networks, today announced integration with Microsoft Office 365 authentication to streamline Wi-Fi connectivity for organisations using Microsoft cloud-based office applications. A feature of the Xirrus EasyPass suite of access services, this new functionality simplifies and expedites how organisations deliver secure Wi-Fi access via the cloud-based Microsoft authentication system they are already using.

"Getting teachers and pupils quickly and easily connected to Wi-Fi is one of the biggest challenges that IT staff in the education sector face today. Today, in schools, colleges and universities Wi-Fi access isn't a 'nice to have,' it's an essential learning and teaching aid. The process of logging on and accessing the network needs to be as simple and straight forward as possible," commented Bartlomiej Cezak, Regional IT Director Europe, Nord Anglia Education. "Xirrus EasyPass with Microsoft Office 365 integration provides the most simple way to connect different devices through with a single sign-on using one set of personal credentials."

To save on costs and meet performance requirements, businesses increasingly leverage cloud-hosted offerings over self-hosted or stand-alone applications. According to a recent 451 Research survey, cloud-first workload deployments in enterprises are common today, as 38 percent of enterprise respondents indicated that they prioritise cloud-managed applications over on-premise applications. Microsoft cloud-based applications for businesses have one of the largest footprints within the enterprise. Adoption for Microsoft Office 365 soared from 12.4 million subscribers to 22.2 million between Microsoft's fiscal Q3 2015 and Q3 2016.

Xirrus EasyPass with Microsoft Office 365 integration adds additional cost and performance benefits by combining authentication through the Microsoft cloud ecosystem with local Wi-Fi network access. Microsoft login credentials, unique to every person and used to access Microsoft applications, now also provide access to the Xirrus Wi-Fi network with a single sign-on experience.

"The new Xirrus EasyPass Microsoft Office 365 integration makes it easier and less expensive to deliver an enterprise Wi-Fi network. Installing and maintaining their own authentication system challenges most organisations," said Bruce Miller, VP of Product Marketing, Xirrus. "Whether business users work on projects, collaborate with colleagues or work from home, fully leveraging the cloud technologies now available opens up a multitude of new possibilities to simplify processes and lower costs."

