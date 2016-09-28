Henkel AG & Co. KGaA acquires Novamelt GmbH to Retain the Top Spot in the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market

HYDERABAD, India, September 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Mordor Intelligence announces the publication of their research report on the pressure sensitive adhesives market. The report titled "Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Segmented by Technology, Application and Geography - Trends and Forecasts," discusses the current landscape and outlook of the said market.

The pressure sensitive adhesives market is estimated at USD 7,105.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9,433 million by 2021, growing at a steady rate with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.83% during the forecast period from (2016-2021).

Pressure sensitive adhesives are an integral part of various commercial and industrial sectors, owing to their viscous & elastic, peel & shear resistance properties and the initial tack. The major applications taken into consideration in our report are tapes, labels and graphics.

Our report is segmented as follows:

By Technology Water-Borne Solvent-Borne Hot Melt Radiation Cured

By Application Tapes Single-sided Double-sided Transfer Tapes Labels Graphics Others

By Resins Acrylics Silicones Elastomers Other (PU, Epoxies, Vinyl Acetates, etc.)

By Mode of Application Permanent Removable By End-User Industries Packaging Woodworking & Joinery Medical Commercial Graphics Transportation Electronics Metalworking and Assembly Operations Other

By Region Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America Middle-East and Africa



The tapes segment has been divided in to two segments: single-sided and double-sided, both of which are further divided into sub-segments based on type and applications. Owing to a wide-range of applications across numerous industrial and commercial sectors, tapes accounted for over 60% market share in 2015.

The PSA market is driven by numerous factors viz. dynamic economic development in the Asia-Pacific region, increasing adoption of low-cost flexible packaging, demand from the medical and food-packaging sectors in developing nations and rapidly growing end-user industries (such as growing construction, electronics, and automotive industry). However, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions across the globe, are acting as road blocks for the growth of the market.

Some of the major players profiled in our report include: Henkel AG & Co., 3M Company, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., Dow Corning Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company and Pidilite Industries.

