ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - September 28, 2016) - Triloma Securities, a FINRA registered broker-dealer and subsidiary of alternative investment management firm Triloma Financial Group, announced today the appointment of Sara Searle as chief compliance officer.

Searle joined Triloma Securities in 2015 as director of compliance. Over the course of the last year with Triloma Securities, Searle's track record of maintaining a collaborative approach to compliance, combined with her extensive industry experience, made her a standout choice for her new role.

"Since joining Triloma Securities, Sara has proven time and again that she is an invaluable member of our team," said Larry Goff, chief executive officer of Triloma Securities. "Not only does she possess all of the professional qualifications necessary to fulfill the role of CCO, but she is also a phenomenal team member and an experienced leader."

Searle's promotion is just one in a series of strategic senior leadership expansion efforts by Triloma this year. In July, the firm announced the additions of Amy Gunter, vice president of due diligence for Triloma Securities, and Jeff Karansky, vice president and portfolio manager for Triloma Energy Advisors.

About Triloma

Triloma Financial Group is a private investment management firm providing individuals with a unique approach to alternative investment opportunities. Triloma manages and sponsors a group of private and publicly-offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. Triloma specializes in thorough research, individual access, powerful partnerships and excellent service. Triloma is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. For additional information, please visit www.triloma.com.

Triloma Securities and Triloma Energy Advisors are wholly owned subsidiaries of Triloma Financial Group. Securities offered through Triloma Securities, member FINRA/SIPC.

This press release is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any state where the offer and sale is not permitted.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Triloma, EIG and the Funds assume no obligation to update or supplement forward- looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

